Stranger Things season 4: Netflix contract reveals MAJOR character could return

This huge Stranger Things news could change everything! Picture: Netflix

Spoiler alert! The fate of one beloved character hangs in the balance as insiders claim they could resurface in Hawkins.

Stranger Things star David Harbour has reportedly been signed up for season four of Netflix's hit sci-fi series – despite being killed off at the end of season three.

According to TV rumours, the US actor, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper, will return as the heroic cop who kills flayers, eats waffles and looks after supernaturally-gifted Eleven in his spare time.

Speculation of his return first sparked following the devastating scene in which Jim sacrifices himself to save his hometown of Hawkins in the season three finale, with many fans questioning whether or not he was really dead.

He was blown up as Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) closed the gate in a secret Russian military base underneath the town's StarCourt Mall and set off a huge explosion.

The sad turn of events left Will and Jonathan Byers' mum (and us) in bits as she had just begun a romantic relationship with loveable rogue Jim.

David Harbour plays Sheriff Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

But after a clip surfaced mid-credits showing an unknown American prisoner being held captive in a Russian bunker, viewers went wild with the theory he was still alive.

TVLine founder Michael Ausiello claimed the American actor was contracted to star in another season of the show, and potentially even one after that, fuelling rumours he will make a return.

He said: "David Harbour's current contract carries him through a potential fourth season (and possibly beyond), but that doesn’t necessarily mean producers will pick up his Season 4 option."

David Harbour's Stranger Things contract allegedly includes an option for a fourth season. Picture: Netflix

However, Hollywood insiders explained that doesn't necessarily mean he is required to appear in the next few seasons as producers could leave Hopper out of the storyline completely.

Netflix has yet to even announce a fourth season of Stranger Things but following the record-breaking success of the current season, we can't imagine another isn't already being planned.

According to new data by Neilsen, around 26.4 million viewers tuned in between July 4th and July 7th (the four-day US holiday weekend) to watch the third season of the 1980s cult hit.