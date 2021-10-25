The Long Call episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

The Long Call is airing this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Long Call and when is it on?

The Long Call is the brand new ITV drama you need to see this autumn.

Starring the likes of Ben Aldridge and Pearl Mackie, the series follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who returned to live in a small community in North Devon.

After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community.

The Long Call is airing this October. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of The Long Call and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of The Long Call?

There are four episodes of The Long Call which are all an hour long.

The drama is adapted from Ann Cleeves’ novel of the same name which sees DI Matthew Venn struggle to revisit his past life while investigating a murder.

Venn and his husband Jonathan return to a small town in North Devon after leaving 20 years beforehand following a fall out with his family.

The Long Call will air over four episodes. Picture: ITV

The detective grew up in the Church of the Brethren but after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, his strict evangelical parents turned their back on him.

As well as dealing with his family struggles, Venn is thrown straight into a murder case after a body of a man is found on the beach.

Opening up about his latest role, actor Ben - who is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community himself - told Heart.co.uk and other press that he connected to the character’s story on a personal level.

The Long Call stars Ben Aldridge. Picture: ITV

He said: “Things I’e encountered in my own family, the difficulty parents can have with gay children, these were very significant scenes for me to be doing and relating to.

“Sometimes our job is creative and we have to do research to gather tools to express and play that part, but this was very inward looking for me.”

He added: “It was very healing to be able to share that with other people in a work environment, it felt significant.”