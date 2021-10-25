The Long Call episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

25 October 2021, 17:30

The Long Call is airing this autumn
The Long Call is airing this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Long Call and when is it on?

The Long Call is the brand new ITV drama you need to see this autumn.

Starring the likes of Ben Aldridge and Pearl Mackie, the series follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who returned to live in a small community in North Devon.

After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community.

The Long Call is airing this October
The Long Call is airing this October. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of The Long Call and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of The Long Call?

There are four episodes of The Long Call which are all an hour long.

The drama is adapted from Ann Cleeves’ novel of the same name which sees DI Matthew Venn struggle to revisit his past life while investigating a murder.

Venn and his husband Jonathan return to a small town in North Devon after leaving 20 years beforehand following a fall out with his family.

The Long Call will air over four episodes
The Long Call will air over four episodes. Picture: ITV

The detective grew up in the Church of the Brethren but after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, his strict evangelical parents turned their back on him.

As well as dealing with his family struggles, Venn is thrown straight into a murder case after a body of a man is found on the beach.

Opening up about his latest role, actor Ben - who is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community himself - told Heart.co.uk and other press that he connected to the character’s story on a personal level.

The Long Call stars Ben Aldridge
The Long Call stars Ben Aldridge. Picture: ITV

He said: “Things I’e encountered in my own family, the difficulty parents can have with gay children, these were very significant scenes for me to be doing and relating to.

“Sometimes our job is creative and we have to do research to gather tools to express and play that part, but this was very inward looking for me.”

He added: “It was very healing to be able to share that with other people in a work environment, it felt significant.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Long Call is airing on ITV this autumn

Is The Long Call based on a true story?

Anita Dobson is starring in The Long Call

Who is Anita Dobson? The star's age, marriage to Brian May and EastEnders character revealed

Celebrities

The Long Call was filmed in North Devon

Where was The Long Call filmed? Locations in Bristol and North Devon revealed
The Long Call focusses on the Church of the Brethren

ITV’s The Long Call: What is the Church of the Brethren?

Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call

Ben Aldridge's age, career and partner revealed

Trending on Heart

What would you do if you were faced with this on your flight?

Outrage as plane passenger drapes long hair down the back of seat

Lifestyle

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

Is Toy Story your favourite family film?

Toy Story voted the most loved family film of all time

Lifestyle

See the full cast for The Long Call

The Long Call cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
MAFS's Melissa and Bryce have become parents

Married At First Sight Australia's Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven welcome TWINS
When is Waterloo Road returning?

When is Waterloo Road returning to the BBC?

A woman has revealed why she will never pretend Santa is real

'I'll never tell my two-year-old daughter about Santa because I don't want to lie'

Christmas

All the new November Netflix releases

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in November

Nico Reynolds made his UK TV debut on This Morning

Who is This Morning chef Nico Reynolds?

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her Halloween-filled weekend

Stacey Solomon and kids wear matching Halloween outfits for adorable new photos

Celebrities

Here's where Holly Willoughby's outfit is from?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather look skirt from the highstreet

Celebrities

Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner split on MAFS Australia

Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened with Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner?
Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at wedding

Celebrities

James Michael Tyler has passed away

Friends stars pay tribute to Gunther actor James Michael Tyler after he dies aged 59
You and your family will love seeing glorious Kenwood House lit up for Christmas

Christmas at Kenwood: Don't miss the incredible winter light show your whole family will love

Events