The Teacher cast: Who is in the Channel 5 series with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of The Teacher and where have you seen them before? Here's who's starring with Sheridan Smith...

If you’re looking for a new drama to get stuck into, Channel 5 has got your covered with their series The Teacher.

The four-part psychological thriller follows a secondary school teacher named Jenna whose life turns upside down when she is accused of a sexual encounter with one of her pupils.

Showing over consecutive nights, the story will follow Jenna's journey as she tries to piece together exactly what happened.

But who is starring in The Teacher and where have you seen them before? Here’s what we know…

Full cast of The Teacher:

Sheridan Smith as Jenna Garvey

Sheridan Smith as Jenna Garvey in The Teacher. Picture: Channel 5

Sheridan Smith, 40, is playing the lead character of Jenna in The Teacher.

TV fans will know her for roles in The Royle Family, Gavin & Stacey and Doctor Who.

The mum-of-one also has also appeared in West End musicals such as Legally Blonde, Funny Girl and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Speaking about her latest role, Sheridan said: "Jenna is such a complex character, there are so many layers to her and I love the fact that you don't know if she's telling the truth or not.”

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle

Playing the role of 15-year-old student Kyle is Samuel Bottomley .

Samuel, 20, is best known for his roles as Brandon Kelleher on the CBBC series Rocket's Island and Jordan Wilson on the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge.

He also played Dean Paxton in the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Cecilia Noble as Pauline

Cecilia Noble is best known for her roles in The Lady in the Van (2015), Mumatar (2018) and Danny and the Human Zoo (2015).

Sarah-Jane Potts as Mary

Sarah-Jane Potts is starring in The Teacher. Picture: Alamy

Sarah-Jane Potts is playing Mary in The Teacher, but has previously starred in plenty of TV shows.

She previously played Saint (Sarah) in Sugar Rush and as Ellie in Casualty.

TV fans might also recognise her as Jo Lipsett in Waterloo Road and for starring in Holby City as Senior Nurse Eddi McKee.

Tillie Amartey as Izzy

Playing Kyle’s friend Izzy in The Teacher is Tillie Amartey.

She might only be 18, but Tillie has already had an impressive career starring as Chloe on CBBC's popular show Almost Never.

Karen Henthorn as DI Sowerby

Karen Henthorn is starring in The Teacher. Picture: Alamy

Coronation Street fans will recognise Karen Henthorn for playing Teresa Bryant in the ITV

Her other credits include The Booze Cruise, Doctors and Heartbeat, as well as Shameless and Trollied.

Karen also played Julie Haye in EastEnders in 1997–1998.

Aaronveer Dhillon as Adnan

Aaronveer Dhillon is playing Adnan in The Teacher. Picture: Channel 5

Aaronveer Dhillon is starring as another one of Kyle’s friends, Adnan.

This seems to be one of his first big roles on TV.

Anil Desai as head teacher Ken Mill

Anil is an actor, voice over artist and stand up comedian.

His credits include This Is Going To Hurt, Unspeakable, Doctors and The Bill.

Matt Devere as Jojo

TV fans might recognise Matt Devere for starring in Spy (2015), The Martian (2015) and Robin Hood (2018).

David Fleeshman as Jenna’s father Roger

David Fleeshman is starring in The Teacher. Picture: Getty Images

Playing Jenna’s dad Roger, David Fleeshman has been on our screens for years.

He is also married to actress Sue Jenkins, who played Gloria Todd on Coronation Street, 1985–1988, and Jackie Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside, 1991–2001.

Kelvin Fletcher as Jack

Kelvin Fletcher as Jack in The Teacher. Picture: Channel 5

TV fans will obviously recognise Kelvin Fletcher for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale from 1996 until 2016.

In 2019, Kelvin won the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

Sharon Rooney as Nina

Sharon Rooney is playing Nina in The Teacher. Picture: Alamy

Playing Nina is Sharon Rooney.

She is known for her roles as Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary and Sophie in Two Doors Down.

Other credits include Finding Alice, Brief Encounters and the 2019 remake of Dumbo.

Ian Puleston-Davies as Brian

Ian Puleston-Davies is playing Brian in The Teacher. Picture: Alamy

Welsh actor Ian Puleston-Davies is best known for his role as builder Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street from 2010 to 2015.

His other credits include Viewpoint, Being Human, Waterloo Road, Midsomer Murders, Lewis and Marcella.

In 2005, Ian co-wrote the drama Dirty Filthy Love based on his own experiences dealing with Obsessive–compulsive disorder, which won a Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama

