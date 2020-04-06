Fertility expert issues reassuring advice for pregnant women during coronavirus pandemic

An expert has reassured concerned pregnant women during the coronavirus outbreak.

After Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancé, Carrie Symonds, revealed she had been suffering with coronavirus symptoms, a fertility expert appeared on This Morning to reassure expectant mums.

Dr Larisa Corda spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the risks of COVID-19 for those who are pregnant, insisting that most mums and their babies have no reason to panic.

She explained that research shows pregnant women are not more susceptible to catching coronavirus, and that they are also no more at risk of developing severe symptoms.

“Even if you do test positive, you and your baby should be absolutely fine,” she said, adding: “Mums who have given birth to babies with coronavirus have been absolutely fine.”

Dr Corda revealed that most research is around women in their third trimester of pregnancy, and there is little information on those in their first and second trimesters.

So while it’s considered unlikely by experts the virus can cause harm to babies, there have been cases of the virus in newborns, and it remains unclear whether transmission was before or after birth.

She went on to say: “It’s a new virus and hasn’t been around long enough.

“We have seen one case recently where a baby tested positive for coronavirus shortly after birth so we have to follow up to see whether babies can catch it in the womb.”

Dr Corda added there is no evidence to suggest an increased risk of miscarriage, and it is considered unlikely that if you have the virus it will cause abnormalities in your baby.

This comes after the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists previously released official guidelines for pregnant women and new mums, advising them to avoid all unnecessary contact with people.

While they have been placed in the ‘vulnerable group' by the chief medical officer, it is expected the large majority of pregnant women will experience only mild or moderate flu-like symptoms.

More severe symptoms such as pneumonia appear to be more common in older people, those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions.

This comes after Boris Johnson’s fiancé Carrie Symonds revealed she has spent the week in bed with coronavirus symptoms.

After the PM tested positive for Covid-19 last week, Carrie, 31, has been self-isolating away from her partner.

But she wrote on Twitter over the weekend: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring”