The full cast of Three Families. Picture: BBC

BBC’s brand new drama Three Families tells the story of three women before abortion was recently de-criminilased in Northern Ireland.

The synopsis reads: "A mother faces prison for trying to help her pregnant teenage daughter. Two young newlyweds learn that their much-wanted first child will die of a fatal foetal abnormality.

"If they lived in England, Wales or Scotland, both families could seek a legal termination. But this is Northern Ireland, where abortion laws have been among the most restrictive in Europe."

The series is based on true events, set between 2013-19 and is told across two episodes.

Three Families is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC

But who is in Three Families and how do you recognise the cast? Here’s everything you need to know…

Sinéad Keenan plays Theresa

Sinéad Keenan plays Theresa in Three Families. Picture: BBC

Theresa is played by actress Sinéad Keenan who is no stranger to dramas.

She has previously starred in Little Boy Blue and Being Human, as well as Doctor Who and Uncle.

Speaking about her latest role, she said: "Coming from where I do, I’ve always been keenly aware of abortion laws.

"In 2018 the abortion ban in Ireland was overturned by an incredibly convincing referendum. And yet, women in Northern Ireland continue to languish behind with regard to what services are available to them.

"I’ve known women who have had to travel to England, some with fatal foetal abnormalities. The lack of compassion involved in making a woman travel at what must be one of their darkest hours, eludes me."

Lola Petticrew plays Orla

Lola Petticrew plays Orla in Three Families. Picture: BBC

Actress Lola Petticrew is best known for starring as Izzy Brannick in Bloodlands, while she has also had roles in films A Bump Along the Way (2019), Dating Amber (2020), Here Are the Young Men (2020), and Shadows (2020).

She is also and is set to star in the upcoming series Anne Boleyn as Jane Seymour.

Amy James-Kelly plays Hannah

Amy James-Kelly plays Hannah in Three Families. Picture: BBC

Amy James-Kelly has had many TV and film roles before Three Families, most notably playing troubled teenager Maddie Heath in Coronation Street.

As well as starring in Corrie, Amy- starred in the eight-part period drama JerichoIn in 2016, as well as Moving On in 2018.

She also played the role of Jenny in Netflix Original drama Safe and Suzannah Washington in Gentleman Jack.

Film lovers may also recognise her as Sarah in 2019’s Military Wives.

Colin Morgan plays Jonathan

Colin Morgan plays Jonathan in Three Families. Picture: BBC

Before bagging his role in Three Families, Colin Morgan is best known for his roles in Merlin and Humans.

His other TV credits include The Fall and Doctor Who, while she also played John Armstrong in The Crown.

Owen McDonnell plays Mark

Owen McDonnell played Frank in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Mark is played by Killing Eve actor Owen McDonnell, who previously played Eve's husband Niko in the BBC drama.

He also recently played Frank Mercer in The Bay.

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays David

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays David in Three Families. Picture: BBC

Prasanna Puwanarajah left his career as a doctor behind to become an actor.

TV lovers will also recognise him from the BBC drama series Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned, where he played Gemma’s lover James, as well as Line of Duty.

Before that, he appeared in the legal drama Silk as Dr Malik as well as medical drama Critical, which was written by Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio.

He has also starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Sky series Patrick Melrose, with other credits including You, Me And The Apocalypse and BBC drama series Mum.

Kerri Quinn plays Louise

Kerri Quinn plays Louise in Three Families. Picture: BBC

Kerri Quinn is an actress who is best known for her role as Vicky Jefferies in Coronation Street, and also starred in Derry Girls and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

