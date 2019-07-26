When is Jane McDonald's new travel show on and what's it about?

Jane McDonald has announced a new TV travel show. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Jane McDonald is launching a new TV travel show on Channel 5.

Jane McDonald has announced that she'll be hosting a brand new travel show 'Holidaying With Jane McDonald', revealing it will be “a classic holiday show with a modern twist”.

The former ship singer has previously fronted the Bafta-winning series 'Cruising With Jane McDonald', but now she's taking her expertise to the shores of far off places.

So, here’s everything you need to know…

When is Jane McDonald’s new travel show?

It’s not yet been announced when Jane’s new show will air, but she Tweeted this week that it will be coming ‘soon’ - which probably means next year.

Alongside a photo of a beach, she said: “I'm so excited to announce my new show 'Holidaying with Jane McDonald' - a classic holiday show with a modern twist!

“I'll be joined by some familiar faces as I travel the world, visiting lots of fabulous destinations and trying out what each resort has to offer.”

What is it about?

Apparently, the series will be similar to the ITV classic ‘Wish You Were Here?’ which was previously presented by Judith Chalmers.

While Jane is known for cruising around the world for her previous Bafta-winning series ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, this season will see the singer trialling holidays of a lifetime.

A telly source told The Sun: “It will be a return to the classic travel show format of yesteryear.

“Jane’s going to road-test everything each resort has to offer herself, presenting the ultimate try before you buy.”

Sounds like the dream job to us.

Who else will star on the show?

The host will also welcome a host of celebrity guests to join her for short stints throughout the series.

And while she hasn’t given any clues as to who these stars are, Jane boasts friends such as the Loose Women ladies, Westlife, Billy Ocean and Alexandra Burke - the possibilities are endless!

What other travel programmes has Jane McDonald presented?

The presenter has previously fronted six series’ of 'Cruising with Jane McDonald' which started in 2017.

These have seen Jane travel all over the world to places such as Greece, Portugal, India and Cuba.