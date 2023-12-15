Who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown?

15 December 2023, 15:21

Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown.
Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown. Picture: Netflix/Alamy

The former Prime Minister and his devoted wife appear on screen in the final episodes of The Crown season 6,

As the final chapter of The Crown lands on Netflix, some familiar faces return to the screen.

Not only do these last four episodes feature Imelda Staunton and Dominic West as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Ed McVey and Luther Ford have taken over as Prince William and Prince Harry, portraying the brothers in their later years.

As fans of the regal show will know, politics also plays a huge part in the drama so it's no surprise Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife, barrister Cherie Blair, make another appearance in season 6.

But who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown? Here, we introduce you to the actors portraying the ex-PM and his wife.

Tony Blair served as Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007.
Tony Blair served as Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007. Picture: Alamy

Who plays Tony Blair in The Crown?

Tony Blair is portrayed by actor Bertie Carvel.
Tony Blair is portrayed by actor Bertie Carvel. Picture: Alamy

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair is played by actor Bertie Carvel in the hit Netflix drama based on the Royal Family.

The British star, 46, portrays the Labour politician in season 5 and has reprised his role for series 6.

The Olivier Award winner, who snapped up Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda, has been in plenty of notable screen and stage adaptations.

Bertie is returning as Tony Blair in series 6 of The Crown.
Bertie is returning as Tony Blair in series 6 of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

His role as the British PM isn't the first time he's played the ruler of a country either, as in 2022 Bertie starred as US President Donald Trump in stage show The 47th.

As for television, the London-born performer has been in a string of hit shows from Sherlock and Coalition, to Midsomer Murders and Doctor Foster.

Who plays Cherie Blair in The Crown?

Actress Lydia Leonard plays Cherie Blair.
Actress Lydia Leonard plays Cherie Blair. Picture: Alamy

Cherie Blair is played by actress Lydia Leonard.

The British star first appears as Prime Minister Tony Blair’s wife in The Crown season 5 and has made a triumphant return for series 6.

Cherie Blair is portrayed by actress Lydia Leonard.
Cherie Blair is portrayed by actress Lydia Leonard. Picture: Netflix

You may recognise the 42-year-old from her previous roles in shows including Bring Up the Bodies, Ten Percent, Gentlemen Jack and Red Election.

She also appeared in the 2019 film Last Christmas alongside Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson.

Lydia, who was born in Paris and trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, was nominated for a Tony Award three times in 2015 due to her "outstanding" work on stage.

