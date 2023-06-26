Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

By Naomi Bartram

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today?

This Morning fans were confused on Monday when Holly Willoughby was missing from the show.

While she has been fronting the weekday TV show with different presenters since Phillip Schofield quit last month, she is nowhere to be seen today.

Instead, Josie Cunningham and Craig Doyle introduced an Elton John impersonator at the start of the show.

So, where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning? Find out everything.

It's not clear why Holly is off, but Craig Doyle confirmed she will be back tomorrow. After an Elton John tribute, Craig said: "Holly is off today but she'll be back tomorrow..."

While we don't know where Holly is, she did spend the weekend at Glastonbury watching the real Elton John during a well-deserved weekend off work.

This means Holly could have booked the Monday off in advance to get some extra sleep after a very busy few days.

Fans at home were quick to notice, with one writing: "Assuming #Holly is recovering from #Glastonbury."

"I noticed Holly Willoughby wasn't on This Morning today probably nursing her Glastonbury hangover," joked another.

The Prince's Trust And TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Holly was joined by her husband Dan Baldwin as the couple were spotted landing a helicopter from their home to a landing pad in Battersea.

The This Morning star was wearing a fringed jacket with stripes as well as denim cut-off shorts and trendy boots.

The couple were also joined by two of their friends for the event, which was by the likes of Elton John and Arctic Monkeys on the Pyramid stage.

According to reports, Holly enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with A-listers including actress Lily James and actor Jamie Dornan.

A source told The Sun: "Holly was laughing and joking with her friends from the moment she touched down.

"They had access to the VIP Winnebago camping area but Holly seemed keen to get among the crowds."

This comes after Holly has had a dramatic few weeks, after former co-star Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague on the set of This Morning and ‘lying’ about it.