Woman who married her duvet says it’s the ‘most intimate’ relationship of her life

13 January 2023, 10:56

Pascale Sellick appeared on This Morning to talk to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her marriage to her duvet.

This Morning fans were shocked this week when a woman opened up about marrying her duvet.

Pascale Sellick joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the sofa where she told them she’d married her single duvet in Exeter.

The artist held an ‘open wedding ceremony’ on Valentine's Day in 2019 and invited members of the public, her family and her boyfriend to witness.

Calling it ‘love at first sight’, Pascale said: "I have other duvets before but I'm always loyal to this one, it gives me warmth and comfort.

Pascale married her duvet back in 2019
Pascale married her duvet back in 2019. Picture: ITV

"It's always there for me in time of sadness and happiness. It's definitely not sexual, it's just like a friendship."

She went on to say her boyfriend Jonny, completely understands her relationship with the blanket.

"Jonny, my boyfriend, understands I'm marrying the duvet for art and to come across a message, we have a really loving relationship,” she said.

"He's not jealous of my duvet, in fact, he's very proud of me.

"My duvet is a single at the moment, when I get married, it will get a double."

After confused looks by Phillip and Holly, Pascale explained the relationship with her duvet is not sexual but ‘a close friendship’.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were confused by Pascale on This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were confused by Pascale on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The wedding was in fact, an art project highlighting loneliness in society.

She added: “It’s kind of a message around Valentine’s people can feel sometimes a little bit lonely, so it’s like actually you know what, take some time for self-worth, self-care and have some time under your duvet and marry your bedding. Why not?

“Everybody loves their duvet!”

According to Devon Live, the service was followed by a wedding reception at Glorious Art House in Fore Street.

During the celebration, Pascale cuddled into her duvet for their ‘first dance’ to Dido’s ‘Thank You’, which was performed by a local band.

Speeches were also given, with the whole thing planned by local artist Anna Fitzgerald.

"It was organised by a group of artists who want to spread the message that it is okay to feel lonely on Valentine’s Day, and it is okay to have a duvet day,” Anna said.

