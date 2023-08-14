When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?
14 August 2023, 17:33
Ruth Jones opens up about the possibility of a new Gavin & Stacey series
The Gavin & Stacey favourites are reuniting for a new TV series.
Alison Steadman, 76, and Larry Lamb, 75, are back together for a brand new series which sees them take a 210-mile trip from Billericay to Barry in their new show.
The Pam and Mick actors will be travelling to Gavin and Stacey's hometowns where they will meet some famous friends along the way.
The first episode of Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry is set to air tonight with another two episodes to follow.
When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV and what channel is it on?
Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry starts on Monday 14th August at 8pm on Gold.
Alison has said ahead of the series: "I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I'm so excited to be reunited."
Larry added: "I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it."
Gavin & Stacey burst onto our screens back in 2007 and became a cultural phenomenon. Alison and Larry played Gavin's parents Pam and Mick who quickly became fan favourites.
The series ran until 2010 when it went on hiatus until 2019 when the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was released. Alison and Larry reprised their roles for the episode which was watched by 11.6 million people on Christmas Day.
After the success of the Christmas special there have been plenty of rumours surrounding another series of Gavin & Stacey. Larry added to the chatter of a fourth series back in 2020 when he told the Daily Telegraph:
"After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it’s highly unlikely there won’t be more.
"We’re all ready, but when it’ll be, that’s up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC. I just hope they knock another one out before I’m dead. That or they can start at the graveside."
