Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date: All the details we know so far

Jeremy Clarkson announces new series of Clarkson's Farm

By Hope Wilson

Fans have been waiting for a third series of Clarkson's Farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm burst onto our screens back in 2021 and quickly became a TV favourite.

The series follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson's farm in Sarsden, Oxfordshire. The farm was named Diddly Squat to indicate its lack of productivity, however Jeremy is keen to rebuild the farm's reputation.

There have been two successful series of Clarkson's Farm so far, with Jeremy starring alongside Kaleb Cooper, a young farm hand, as well as Lisa Hogan, Jeremy's girlfriend who runs the shop.

Is there going to be a third series of Clarkson's Farm and will Jeremy Clarkson be in it? Here's everything we know so far.

Clarkson's Farm has had two series so far. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Is there going to be a third series of Clarkson's Farm?

A third series of Clarkson's Farm was commissioned back in October 2022.

All previous episodes of Clarkson's Farm are available to watch on Prime Video now.

Lisa Hogan, Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper all work on the farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Is Jeremy Clarkson in the new series of Clarkson's Farm?

Last year Jeremy Clarkson faced backlash after writing a column in which he criticised the Duchess of Sussex and wrote about having her paraded naked through the streets with excrement thrown at her.

When asked about Jeremy's comments, Amazon representatives said they were 'shocked and disappointed' but ultimately decided to carry on with the show.

Fozia Khan, unscripted lead for UK Originals for Amazon Studios said: "There are lots of discussions going on but the thing that’s important to say is there is so much more going on to the show than Clarkson."

Jeremy Clarkson will be in the next series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

When does Clarkson's Farm series three start?

It is unclear when the third series of Clarkson's Farm will be released, however Jeremy has teased fans about some 'fantastic news' to come.

Read Jeremy's tweet here:

Stand by for some fantastic news from Clarkson’s Farm. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 24, 2023

Read more: