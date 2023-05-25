Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married? A look inside their relationship

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have been dating for over a year now. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip are one of Hollywood's hottest couples but how did they first meet? And did they actually get married in Vegas? Here's their full relationship timeline.

Chrishell Stause has confessed everyone thinks she's having a "midlife crisis" after embarking on a public relationship with singer G Flip - real name, Georgia.

However, despite what everyone thinks, the Selling Sunset star has confirmed it feels more like an "awakening" as she sees a very long future with the Australia musician.

In fact, Chrishell is so keen on G Flip, and vice versa, the couple have made their debut on season 6 of Netflix's Selling Sunset and even just wed in Vegas, although, there's some confusion around that.

So are Chrishell and G Flip married? How did they meet? And how long have they been dating for? Here's everything you need to know about reality's hottest new couple.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have been open and honest about their relationship. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

October 2021: How did Chrishell Stause and G Flip meet? And how long have they been together?

Their love story began back on Halloween 2021 when the pair began talking and it wasn't long before they realised they had a strong connection.

Talking on People's Podcast, G Flip said: "We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff.

"We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

March 2022: Chrishell Stause begins G Flip dating rumours

Almost five months after they first met, Chrishell got the rumour mill going when she posted her first Instagram picture with G Flip.

Not technically making them Instagram official, the actress captioned the photo (along with others: "Grateful for every person in these pics!"

Later that month, G Flip posted Instagram shots which fans instantly recognised as Chrishell's house.

They also began interacting more over social media with the singer commenting using love heart emojis.

May 2022: Chrishell and G Flip's relationship confirmed

On an emotional reunion episode for Selling Sunset season 5, Chrishell confirmed their romance and just how important it was to her.

She told the presenter: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Chrishell Stause made a permanent mark on G Flip in the form of a tattoo. Picture: G Flip/Instagram

May 2022: Chrishell gives G Flip a tattoo

In celebration of their new single, and Chrishell's role in the music video, G Flip gets a tattoo from the Selling Sunset star which reads 'Get Me Outta Here' - the title of the single.

Chrishell commented: "Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop."

May 2022: G Flip releases single featuring Chrishell Stause

It was the music video that cemented their relationship to the public as it showed the two of them getting very intimate.

Clearly smitten, G flip commented: "Thank you to sweet @chrishell.stause for being a apart of this, everyone send her all the love in the galaxy."

Getting flirty, Chrishell responded: "You are insanely talented & well I'll keep the rest off the gram. For IG: Was so fun!"

May 2022: Chrishell opens up about her relationship

For the first time, Chrishell goes into detail about her romance with G Flip and what it means to her.

Using Instagram as her platform, she wrote: "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is.

"I know this is new for you guys. I understand that it's confusing. But I think it's an act of love to understand that if it's not something that you know of, keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward."

The Selling Sunset star has even spoken about children with G Flip. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

May 2022: G Flip talks children with Chrishell

Featuring on People's Podcast again, G Flip admitted children are definitely in the future with Chrishell.

"I definitely see children in my future. Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that.

"I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalises same-sex relationships and family structures."

G Flip also continued by saying Chrishell and their connection is not something "you find everyday".

September 2022: Chrishell celebrates G Flip's birthday

No birthday is complete with a dedicated Instagram post and that's exactly what Chrishell did for her partner.

In a completely smitten and cute statement, she wrote: "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human. Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.

"Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite."

October 2022: Chrishell and G Flip swap

One year after it all began, G Flip and Chrishell celebrated the occasion by dressing as each other for Halloween.

Swapping wardrobes and personas, the couple shared their adventures on social media with G Flip posing in a pink dress at The Oppenheim Group and Chrishell wearing baggy jeans and a white vest top.

March 2023: G Flip reveals emotional song for Chrishell

One year after they officially started dating and G Flip revealed their first song they wrote about Chrishell, it was captioned: "We started dating 1 year ago today. So I wanted to show her the first song I ever wrote about her. I'm not what you planned. I'll be your man."

May 2023: Chrishell and G Flip marry in Vegas

It was the social media post no one was expecting but everyone loved - they got married!

Sharing a string of photos from their nuptials in Vegas, Chrishell wore a white fitted gown while G Flip wore a black suit.

Chrishell told People magazine: "It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream."

"Love doesn't always go as planned…Sometimes it's immeasurably better," the Selling Sunset star captioned her Instagram post.

There have been some question marks over whether the couple legally got married, however, they seem happier than ever.