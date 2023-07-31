What happened between S Club 7 and Hannah Spearritt?

What happened between S Club 7 and Hannah Spearritt? Picture: Getty/Instagram/S Club

By Alice Dear

What happened between S Club 7 and Hannah Spearritt and why isn't she going on tour with them?

Hannah Spearritt, 42, and S Club bandmates Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett are currently at the centre of feud speculation ahead of the reunion tour.

This comes following the shocking death of bandmate Paul Cattermole, who died at his Dorset home of natural causes on 6th April 2023. He was just 46-years-old.

While it was first believed that Hannah quit the tour because of Paul's sudden death, it has now been reported that she was "blindsided" when the band went forward with tour plans without her.

But what really happened between Hannah and the rest of S Club, why isn't she going on tour and have they fallen out? Here's everything we know so far.

Hannah Spearritt poses at photo call as S Club 7 announce reunion tour, February 2023. Picture: Getty

Why isn't Hannah going on tour with S Club?

Hannah Spearritt and her fellow S Club 7 bandmates announced they would be heading out on a reunion tour at the start of 2023, all appearing to be excited about performing their hits Reach, Have You Ever, Don't Stop Movin' and Bring It All Back on stage again.

However, just seven weeks later, Paul Cattermole passed away.

S Club 7 bandmates Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh pictured together, 2000. Picture: Getty

In May 2023, a month after Paul's death, Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett appeared in a social media video without Hannah Spearritt where they addressed their fans.

They spoke about the heartbreaking loss of Paul, but revealed that they would be going forward with the tour in honour of their late bandmate.

In the video, Jon addressed Hannah's absence, explaining: "You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour."

He added: "We wish her all the best for the future."

Watch the video here:

S Club release statement confirming re-named reunion tour

What happened between Hannah and S Club 7?

While it appeared at the time that Hannah had stepped away from the tour on good terms with the rest of the band, more recent reports claim she was "blindsided" by the re-launch of the tour.

According to the Daily Mail, Hannah and the rest of the bandmates are no longer on speaking terms after rows regarding tour contracts left her feeling "betrayed".

The Sun reported this week that Hannah was ready to sign the tour contract when she was "blindsided" by the launch.

Paul Cattermole pictured with his S Club 7 bandmates seven weeks before his tragic death, 2023. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication that Jo, Rachel, Jon, Bradley and Tina filmed the social media video without Hannah's knowledge and were "ordered not to speak to her directly".

“Hannah is devastated", the source said: "She was pushed out, and doesn’t understand why. The rest of S Club has been told not to contact her.”

S Club, however, have insisted that "the door is always open" for Hannah.

Watch here:

S Club 7 say the door is always open for Hannah

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, the band were quizzed over the reports surrounding their relationship with Hannah.

When host Josie Gibson asked: "The door is always open for Hannah, is that what you're saying?", Jon said: "Yeah we've said that many times", while Jo added: "Yeah, it's always open."

