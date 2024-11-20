Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Alice Dear

One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were pictured arriving at the funeral of their late bandmate, Liam Payne, who was laid to rest.

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates were pictured together for the first time in years today (Wednesday, 20 November) as they came together to for the funeral of their friend.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were pictured arriving separately at St Mary's Church in Amersham, dressed in black ensembles and keeping a low profile as they entered the church.

Niall Horan, who attended the funeral alongside his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, was pictured outside the church chatting to other mourners, while Louis and Zayn entered the church at the same time.

The One Direction members were inside the church when Liam's coffin arrived at the church, where the popstar's parents, Geoff and Karen, emotionally watched as the pallbearers carried the casket into the church.

Harry Styles was pictured arriving for the funeral of his One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, at St Mary's Church in Amersham. Picture: Alamy

Also pictured attending the funeral of Liam Payne were Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman, James Cordon, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Girls Aloud members Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh and the singer's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

The funeral took place in Amersham around 1.00pm on Wednesday, 20 November, just over a month after Liam died in Argentina where he fell from his hotel balcony on October 16.

Louis Tomlinson was also seen entering the church in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Getty

Zayn kept a low profile as he entered the church alongside Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Getty

The One Direction band-members paid tribute to their friend following his death last month, sharing a joint statement at the time which read: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Niall Horan was seen talking to mourners outside the church. Picture: Getty

They all shared their own individual tributes following this, and while Harry wrote that he "will always" miss his friend, Louis honoured Liam by saying he was "the most vital part of One Direction."

Zayn commented in his own tribute that he "never got to thank" Liam for supporting him, Niall said that it didn't "feel real" that he had lost his "amazing friend".