Is Line of Duty coming back? Everything we know about a possible season 7

28 May 2024, 17:32

Fans hope Line of Duty will return
Fans hope Line of Duty will return. Picture: BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

By Hope Wilson

It's been three years since Line of Duty last graced our screens, but will it be coming back for a seventh series? Here is everything we know so far.

Line of Duty had us all on the edge of our seats from its very first episode in 2012, right through to the season six finale in 2021.

The show follows the team in AC-12, made up of DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DI Kate Flemming, (Vicky McClure), and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), as they attempt to weed out corruption in the police force.

Written by Jed Mercurio, Line of Duty has gained a massive following over the past 12 years, with many fans eagerly awaiting the confirmation of season seven. Whilst the cast and crew have remained relatively tight-lipped on whether there will be another series, they have dropped some subtle hints over the years.

When is Line of Duty back and will there be a seventh season? Here is everything we know about the show's future.

Viewers are hoping Line of Duty will return
Viewers are hoping Line of Duty will return. Picture: BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

Will there be a new series of Line of Duty?

During an interview on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Vicky McClure told the hosts she didn't know whether Line of Duty would be coming back.

The actress revealed: "I think if we knew anything, you’d know, and we don’t. I was with Adrian Dunbar on Saturday, Martin we speak all the time, I was with Jed last week, you know, we’re all really close.

"So for us we’re kind of like not in that pining of being with each other because we’re always around."

Watch Vicky McClure talk about Line of Duty here:

Vicky McClure talks new show Insomnia!

It looks like it may be bad news for Line of Duty fans, as earlier this year Martin Compston echoed Vicky's statement, telling The Mirror that it didn't look like a new series was coming any time soon.

The actor revealed: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point, but there are no immediate plans.

"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but, yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

Line of Duty last aired in 2021
Line of Duty last aired in 2021. Picture: Alamy

However there may be a glimmer of hope as Adrian Dunbar has hinted that there's some secret work going on behind-the-scenes that will bring the show back into our living rooms.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr in March 2024, the acting legend was quizzed on whether the show would make a comeback, revealing: "Who knows? I hope so. I mean, certainly, we all hope so - Vicky, Martin and myself.

"We really hope that it will come back and so we can only keep our fingers crossed. I mean, it's definitely not dead, I'll say that. It's definitely not dead in the water."

We're keeping our finger's crossed!

