Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

14 June 2023, 12:24 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 15:08

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?
Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland, when did they meet and when did the actress come out as gay?

Miriam Margolyes, 82, has recently opened up about her 54-year relationship with partner Heather Sutherland.

In an interview with British Vogue, the actress and author revealed that while she and Heather have been together for over five decades, the pair have never lived together.

Miriam and Heather, in fact, live in different cities entirely and are "able to lead their lives without diminishing them".

Here's everything you need to know about Miriam's partner, her acting career and her journey coming out as a lesbian.

Who is Miriam Margolyes and how old is she?

Miriam Margolyes, 82, is a British-Australian actress best known for her role in Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence and for playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films.

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Miriam Margolyes has been in a relationship with academic Heather Sutherland for 54 years.

While the actress lives in South London, Heather lives in Amsterdam. The pair have never lived together throughout their relationship.

Miriam and Heather are in a civil partnership, however, the actress has said that it is mostly for legal protection.

“We were able to lead our lives without diminishing them", she told British Vogue recently: "I didn’t want her to have to give up anything. And I didn’t want to give up anything. I wanted my cake and I wanted to eat it too. And so far, it’s worked.”

Miriam Margolyes performs on stage at Mark Kermode in 2021
Miriam Margolyes performs on stage at Mark Kermode in 2021. Picture: Alamy

When did Miriam Margolyes come out as gay?

Miriam Margolyes has revealed she first realised she was a lesbian when she attended Cambridge University to study English.

She came out in 1966, when homosexuality was illegal in the UK, and while she says she has "never had shame" about being gay, her parents struggled to understand.

Months after coming out, Miriam's mother had a stroke. She looked after her mother until her death a few years later. Miriam's father passed away in 1995, aged 96-years-old.

While the actress doesn’t believe her parents ever accepted her sexuality, it never stopped her loving them.

Miriam Margolyes came out as gay in 1966
Miriam Margolyes came out as gay in 1966. Picture: Getty

Miriam Margolyes' health

In the interview with Vogue, Miriam revealed that she will soon be undergoing heart surgery to have stent fitted.

A stent is a tiny but vital device that holds arteries open in an area where they are narrowing. Miriam has assured people she is not scared of the procedure, explaining: “I’m not terrified!"

She said: “When you’re young, you never think about death... I think about death a lot.”

“You can’t help but be aware that the amount of time ahead is less than the time before you", Miriam added: “I’m still ducking and diving. I’m still open to new experiences. I’m just very conscious that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Miriam Margolyes played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Miriam Margolyes played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). Picture: Alamy

What movies and TV shows has Miriam Margolyes been in?

Some of the most notable films Miriam has starred in include Leonardo DiCaprio's Romeo + Juliet (1996), Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence (1993) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

In 1995, Miriam voiced Fly in the classic family film Babe and in 1996 starred as Aunt Sponge alongside Joanna Lumley as Aunt Spiker in James and the Giant Peach.

Miriam recently spoke about her time starring in the Harry Potter film series. She said: "For me Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Molly Marsh in a black outfit and grey blazer compared to Molly-Mae all in black taking a mirror selfie

How are Love Island's Molly Marsh and Molly-Mae Hague connected?

Mark Wright has opened up about his marriage

Mark Wright calls wife Michelle Keegan ‘sweetest’ person with rare insight into their marriage
Love Island's Zachariah Noble in before and after pictures

Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand

Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

Trending on Heart

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

Lifestyle

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral mini dress

Celebrities

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in the heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, Instagram and business venture revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde standing in navy trunks for promo picture alongside picture of him in his car

Love Island 2023’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, football career and famous friends

TV & Movies

Love Island's Mehdi Edno wearing olourful swim trunks for his promo shot alongside a picture of him on the beach wearing a black t-shirt and cap

Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: Age, job, where he's from and other important facts

TV & Movies

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an orange dress giving side eye alongside a picture of Molly Marsh gasping

Love Island: How do Molly Marsh and Leah Taylor know each other and have they fallen out?

TV & Movies

Dog locked inside car outside Ikea in 29C rescued by police [Right and left: Stock Images]

Dog rescued from locked car outside an Ikea in 29C heat

Lifestyle

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Meet Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Charlotte Sumner's official shot wearing a black wrap bikini alongside her on a beach in a leopard print bikini

Meet Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner: Job, where she's from and controversial age revealed

TV & Movies

A man is charging people to 'park like a wally'

Man charges people £10 for ‘parking like a wally’

Lifestyle