New Year's Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?
30 December 2024, 19:00
What's on TV this New Year's Eve? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 31st.
Listen to this article
The countdown to 2025 is on, but before we get there we've got some stellar festive television to consume on New Year's Eve!
As we prepare to leave 2024, there's still plenty to watch before the year is out. From Grease to Black Panther, No Time to Die to Jesus Christ Superstar, there are some great movies to watch on December 31st.
If you're staying home on the last day of the month you can ring in the New Year with some exciting festive television including Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco, Jools' Annual Hootenanny and the New Year's Eve fireworks.
Here is the New Year's Eve TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.
New Year's Eve TV Schedule
BBC One
- 6.00am – Breakfast
- 9.00am – Early Man (2018)
- 10.20am – The Famous Five
- 11.45am – Bargain Hunt
- 12.40pm – BBC News, Weather
- 12.55pm – Regional News, Weather
- 1.05pm – The Railway Children (1970)
- 2.50pm – The Witches (2020)
- 4.30pm – Celebrity Bridge of Lies
- 5.15pm – Pointless Celebrities
- 6.00pm – BBC News, Weather
- 6.25pm – Regional News, Weather
- 6.30pm – Celebrity Escape to the Country
- 7.00pm – Would I Lie to You?
- 7.30pm – EastEnders
- 8.00pm – Black Panther (2018)
- 10.05pm – BBC News, Weather
- 10.25pm – The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show
- 11.30pm – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco
- 12.00am – New Year's Eve Fireworks
- 12.10am – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco
- 12.45am – Coldplay at Glastonbury
- 2.35am – Weather for the Week Ahead
- 2.40am – BBC News
BBC Two
- 6.30am – Stories of Us
- 7.30am – Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
- 8.30am – Between the Covers
- 9.00am – Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
- 10.40am – Homes Under the Hammer
- 11.40am – She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)
- 1.20pm – The Big Country (1958)
- 4.05pm – Maggie Smith at the BBC
- 5.05pm – The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
- 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games
- 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind
- 8.00pm – Only Connect: Single Special
- 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge
- 9.00pm – QI XL
- 9.45pm – Live at the Apollo
- 10.30pm – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing
- 11.30pm – Jools' Annual Hootenanny
- 1.30am – 40 Hidden Music Treasures at the BBC
ITV1
- 6.00am – Good Morning Britain
- 9.00am – Lorraine
- 10.00am – This Morning
- 12.00pm – Loose Women
- 1.00pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather
- 1.05pm – Regional News, Weather
- 1.15pm – Grease (1978)
- 3.30pm – Tipping Point : Best Ever Finals
- 4.00pm – The Chase Celebrity Special
- 5.05pm – Regional News, Weather
- 5.25pm – ITV News, Weather
- 5.45pm – The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash
- 7.45pm – Emmerdale
- 8.15pm – Coronation Street
- 8.45pm – No Time to Die (2021)
- 11.50pm – ITV News, Weather
- 12.15am – Tik Tok Top 100 2024
- 1.55am – You Bet!
- 2.55am – Archie
- 3.45am – Unwind with ITV
- 5.05am – Fletcher's Family Farm
Channel 4
- 5.55am – Cheers
- 6.20am – Cheers
- 6.50am – Frasier
- 7.15am – Frasier
- 7.40am – Frasier
- 8.10am – Junior Bake Off
- 9.35am – Chateau DIY at Christmas
- 10.40am – Channel 4 News
- 10.45am – A Place in the Sun
- 11.45am – Father Goose (1964)
- 2.05pm – The Guns of Navarone (1961)
- 5.10pm – Channel 4 News
- 5.45pm – The Dog House at Christmas
- 6.40pm – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- 9.00pm – The Last Leg of the Year
- 11.05pm – The Godfather: Part II (1974)
- 2.45am – The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994)
- 4.10am – Jamie's Comfort Food
- 4.20am – Frasier
- 4.45am – Frasier
- 5.10am – Frasier
- 5.25am – Frasier
Channel 5
- 6.00am – Oggy Oggy
- 6.10am – Peppa Pig
- 6.15am – Peppa Pig
- 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes
- 6.25am – Pip and Posy
- 6.35am – Odo
- 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff
- 6.55am – Fireman Sam
- 7.05am – Thomas & Friends
- 7.05am – Peppa Pig
- 7.15am – Peppa Pig
- 7.20am – Paw Patrol
- 7.30am – Pip and Posy
- 7.45am – The Adventures of Paddington
- 8.10am – Rubble & Crew
- 8.20am – Jet to the Rescue
- 9.00am – Peppa Pig
- 9.05am – Milkshake! Story Den
- 9.25am – Cruising with Jane McDonald
- 9.45am – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- 12.05pm – The Time Machine (2002)
- 2.00pm – Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- 4.30pm – Sherlock Holmes : A Game of Shadows (2011)
- 6.55pm – 5 News Update
- 7.00pm – World's Strongest Man
- 8.00pm – New Year's Eve Party Songs
- 10.00pm – Jane McDonald's New Year Eve Singalong
- 11.30pm – Britain's Favourite 80s Songs
- 1.30am – Live Casino Show
- 3.30am – World's Strongest Man
- 4.20am – Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman
- 5.05am – Nick's Quest
- 5.35am – Paw Patrol
- 5.50am – Fireman Sam
