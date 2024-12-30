New Year's Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

What's on TV this New Year's Eve? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 31st.

The countdown to 2025 is on, but before we get there we've got some stellar festive television to consume on New Year's Eve!

As we prepare to leave 2024, there's still plenty to watch before the year is out. From Grease to Black Panther, No Time to Die to Jesus Christ Superstar, there are some great movies to watch on December 31st.

If you're staying home on the last day of the month you can ring in the New Year with some exciting festive television including Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco, Jools' Annual Hootenanny and the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Here is the New Year's Eve TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The festive TV schedule has been announced. Picture: Alamy

New Year's Eve TV Schedule

BBC One

6.00am – Breakfast

– Breakfast 9.00am – Early Man (2018)

– Early Man (2018) 10.20am – The Famous Five

– The Famous Five 11.45am – Bargain Hunt

– Bargain Hunt 12.40pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 12.55pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 1.05pm – The Railway Children (1970)

– The Railway Children (1970) 2.50pm – The Witches (2020)

– The Witches (2020) 4.30pm – Celebrity Bridge of Lies

– Celebrity Bridge of Lies 5.15pm – Pointless Celebrities

– Pointless Celebrities 6.00pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 6.25pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 6.30pm – Celebrity Escape to the Country

– Celebrity Escape to the Country 7.00pm – Would I Lie to You?

– Would I Lie to You? 7.30pm – EastEnders

– EastEnders 8.00pm – Black Panther (2018)

– Black Panther (2018) 10.05pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 10.25pm – The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show

– The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show 11.30pm – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco

– Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco 12.00am – New Year's Eve Fireworks

– New Year's Eve Fireworks 12.10am – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco

– Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco 12.45am – Coldplay at Glastonbury

– Coldplay at Glastonbury 2.35am – Weather for the Week Ahead

– Weather for the Week Ahead 2.40am – BBC News

Black Panther will air on December 31st. Picture: Alamy

BBC Two

6.30am – Stories of Us

– Stories of Us 7.30am – Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

– Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 8.30am – Between the Covers

– Between the Covers 9.00am – Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

– Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 10.40am – Homes Under the Hammer

– Homes Under the Hammer 11.40am – She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)

– She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 1.20pm – The Big Country (1958)

– The Big Country (1958) 4.05pm – Maggie Smith at the BBC

– Maggie Smith at the BBC 5.05pm – The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

– The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015) 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

– Richard Osman's Festive House of Games 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind

– Celebrity Mastermind 8.00pm – Only Connect: Single Special

– Only Connect: Single Special 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge

– Christmas University Challenge 9.00pm – QI XL

– QI XL 9.45pm – Live at the Apollo

– Live at the Apollo 10.30pm – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing

– Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing 11.30pm – Jools' Annual Hootenanny

– Jools' Annual Hootenanny 1.30am – 40 Hidden Music Treasures at the BBC

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015) will be shown on TV. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

6.00am – Good Morning Britain

– Good Morning Britain 9.00am – Lorraine

– Lorraine 10.00am – This Morning

– This Morning 12.00pm – Loose Women

– Loose Women 1.00pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather

– ITV Lunchtime News, Weather 1.05pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 1.15pm – Grease (1978)

– Grease (1978) 3.30pm – Tipping Point : Best Ever Finals

– Tipping Point : Best Ever Finals 4.00pm – The Chase Celebrity Special

– The Chase Celebrity Special 5.05pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 5.25pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 5.45pm – The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash

– The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash 7.45pm – Emmerdale

– Emmerdale 8.15pm – Coronation Street

– Coronation Street 8.45pm – No Time to Die (2021)

– No Time to Die (2021) 11.50pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 12.15am – Tik Tok Top 100 2024

– Tik Tok Top 100 2024 1.55am – You Bet!

– You Bet! 2.55am – Archie

– Archie 3.45am – Unwind with ITV

– Unwind with ITV 5.05am – Fletcher's Family Farm

Grease will be available to watch. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4

5.55am – Cheers

– Cheers 6.20am – Cheers

– Cheers 6.50am – Frasier

– Frasier 7.15am – Frasier

– Frasier 7.40am – Frasier

– Frasier 8.10am – Junior Bake Off

– Junior Bake Off 9.35am – Chateau DIY at Christmas

– Chateau DIY at Christmas 10.40am – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 10.45am – A Place in the Sun

– A Place in the Sun 11.45am – Father Goose (1964)

– Father Goose (1964) 2.05pm – The Guns of Navarone (1961)

– The Guns of Navarone (1961) 5.10pm – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 5.45pm – The Dog House at Christmas

– The Dog House at Christmas 6.40pm – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

– Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9.00pm – The Last Leg of the Year

– The Last Leg of the Year 11.05pm – The Godfather: Part II (1974)

– The Godfather: Part II (1974) 2.45am – The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994)

– The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994) 4.10am – Jamie's Comfort Food

– Jamie's Comfort Food 4.20am – Frasier

– Frasier 4.45am – Frasier

– Frasier 5.10am – Frasier

– Frasier 5.25am – Frasier

The Godfather: Part II will air on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5

6.00am – Oggy Oggy

– Oggy Oggy 6.10am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.15am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes

– Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes 6.25am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 6.35am – Odo

– Odo 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff

– Tweedy & Fluff 6.55am – Fireman Sam

– Fireman Sam 7.05am – Thomas & Friends

– Thomas & Friends 7.05am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 7.15am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 7.20am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 7.30am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 7.45am – The Adventures of Paddington

– The Adventures of Paddington 8.10am – Rubble & Crew

– Rubble & Crew 8.20am – Jet to the Rescue

– Jet to the Rescue 9.00am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 9.05am – Milkshake! Story Den

– Milkshake! Story Den 9.25am – Cruising with Jane McDonald

– Cruising with Jane McDonald 9.45am – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

– Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 12.05pm – The Time Machine (2002)

– The Time Machine (2002) 2.00pm – Sherlock Holmes (2009)

– Sherlock Holmes (2009) 4.30pm – Sherlock Holmes : A Game of Shadows (2011)

– Sherlock Holmes : A Game of Shadows (2011) 6.55pm – 5 News Update

– 5 News Update 7.00pm – World's Strongest Man

– World's Strongest Man 8.00pm – New Year's Eve Party Songs

– New Year's Eve Party Songs 10.00pm – Jane McDonald's New Year Eve Singalong

– Jane McDonald's New Year Eve Singalong 11.30pm – Britain's Favourite 80s Songs

– Britain's Favourite 80s Songs 1.30am – Live Casino Show

– Live Casino Show 3.30am – World's Strongest Man

– World's Strongest Man 4.20am – Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman

– Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman 5.05am – Nick's Quest

– Nick's Quest 5.35am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 5.50am – Fireman Sam

