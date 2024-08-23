Pink fans praise daughter Willow's 'amazing' voice after the mother and daughter's sweet duet

Pink and her daughter Willow took to the stage earlier this week. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Singing sensation Pink performed an adorable duet with her daughter Willow Sage.

Pink surprised fans on Thursday as she performed sweet duet with her 13-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

The mother-daughter duo sang a rendition of Pink's hit song What About Us? at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

During the heartwarming performance, the 44-year-old can be seen holding hands with her eldest child as she commands the stage and pulls off a stellar singalong.

Fans were delighted by their duet, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to send their praise to Pink and Willow.

Pink and Willow performed her hit song What About Us? Picture: Getty

One user wrote: "Pink and her daughter have me crying. A proud mom moment."

Another added: "WOW! P!NK and her daughter Willow sounded AMAZING!"

With a third stating: "I love that Pink's daughter is onstage with her. And no I'm not crying you're crying."

The mother and daughter performed in front of a large crowd. Picture: Getty

However this isn't the first time Willow has joined her mum's musical world, as the talented youngster previously toured on Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival tour.

Willow decided to leave the tour to pursue her own dreams in theatre, with Pink announcing her decision on Instagram, writing: "This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug."

She added: "It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much."

Pink has performed alongside her daughter Willow before. Pictured at the Summer Carnival Tour 2023. Picture: Getty

Pink visited Heart last year where she opened up about what motherhood means to her.

Speaking to Mark Wright, the superstar revealed: "I’m a tough mumma. Willow's my soul child, but I’m not in this game to have a bestie.

"I’m in this game to love her so hard but make sure that she’s not a d*** and that she’s going to be okay."

Watch Pink talk about her kids here:

P!nk opens up about life, love and music with Mark Wright in Authentically P!nk

As well as being mother to Willow, Pink also shares seven-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart.

The couple married in Costa Rica in 2006, however announced they had separated in 2008. After undergoing couple's counselling, the pair decided to give their relationship another go and got back together in 2010.

Pink then welcomed their first child Willow in 2011.