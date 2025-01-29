Inside Scott Thomas' sweet relationship with brothers Adam and Ryan

Scott Thomas shares a close bond with his brothers Adam and Ryan. Picture: Instagram/@scott.thomas/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Star Scott Thomas has some famous brothers in the form of actors Ryan and Adam. Here is everything you need to know about their close family bond.

Scott Thomas' romantic life is making waves on Love Island All Stars, however many fans are keen to know more about his close bond with his famous brother Ryan Thomas and Adam Thomas.

Whilst he grows his connection with Tina Stinnes and tries to stay out of drama in the villa, it won't be long until his family and friends join him on the island for a sweet reunion.

Coronation Street favourite Ryan and Emmerdale star Adam have been supporting their brother whilst he's on the show, often posting hilarious clips on social media commenting on how Scott is doing.

This has lead fans to want to know more about their tight friendship and what the Thomas brothers have said about each other.

The Thomas brothers share a tight relationship. Picture: Instagram/@scott.thomas

Childhood together

Eldest brother Ryan was born on June 10th 1984, with his younger twins brothers, Scott and Adam following on August 11th 1988.

The boys have always shared a close relationship, with Scott telling OK!: "Even as a kid, people would ask me if I was jealous of my brothers, but I’ve never felt that. I’ve never felt like the non-famous one."

The brothers are sons to Gail Waring and singer Dougie James, who toured with his own band in the sixties and seventies called Dougie James and the Soul Train. Sadly, Dougie passed away in November 2020, aged 72.

Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas have been close since childhood. Picture: Alamy

Brotherly bond

Continuing their close relationship on screen, the famous trio worked together on the ITV show Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, which documented the brothers trip to India as they explored their heritage.

Continuing to work as a threesome, Adam, Ryan and Scott launched the Mancs On The Mic podcast where they discuss the funniest and most vulnerable parts of their lives.

Ryan, Scott and Adam have taken on many media ventures together. Picture: Getty

Love Island supporters

Speaking prior to joining the All Star villa, Scott told The Mirror: 'My brothers are so supportive of me. Adam was the one who really talked me into doing it.

"He said it makes so much sense, you need to go show the best version of you. We’re so proud of you now. 'We were proud of you the first time but the new Scott deserves a chance to show off all the work I’ve done on myself.

"And also they want to see me settle down and they want to see me with someone. They’re convinced I’m going to meet someone."

Scott Thomas is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

Adam also sent public support to his brother, saying: "When he was going in there, he didn't want to tell anyone because he was scared that people were going to talk him out of it, because he is 36-years-old going into Love Island, but he is just doing what he wants to do and I can't wait to see him fall in love, if he does."