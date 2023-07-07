Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has opened up about her awkward work mishap.

Stacey Solomon has revealed an embarrassing moment which took place on her work trip this week.

The mum-of-five is currently in Scotland filming new episodes of her show Sort Your Life Out, but is also filming a brand new advert.

But while she expected the shoot to be casual, Stacey admitted that she 'got it completely wrong' and ended up on a ‘full movie set’.

Taking to Instagram, she explained: "I'm just on my way back from work and I feel a little bit shell shocked to be honest because I wasn't expecting it to be what it was.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her work blunder. Picture: Instagram

"My agent asked me if I wanted to make an advert for this and I was like 'omg I do use that, I would love to, that is like a dream' so I had a meeting with the company who asked where I do it and I said usually in the toilet or bath so I can hide away.

"They said that was perfect to keep it really natural they would film me like that however I would do it, so in my head nothing these days is not filmed on the iPhone so I thought I would you know film it myself at someone's house and give them it."

Bursting into laughter, she continued: "It was a full-on movie set, in a full movie studio with like a hundred people, there were loads of cameras and they even had a clapperboard, you know those like [ka-tch] action.”

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her hilarious mishap. Picture: Instagram

She added: "It was an actual movie. I was filming a movie and my role was to sit on the toilet in front of so many people, I lost my confidence and my mouth went dry.

"I felt like I was filming a scene in the Titanic just waiting on Leonardo DiCaprio to rescue me from the toilet, oh I think I'll start reading those briefs properly."

This comes as Stacey admitted she has been missing her children while working away.

Sharing a selfie with youngest daughter Belle - who she shares with husband Joe Swash - Stacey said: "Just because… her smile makes my heart melt. And because I’m away for work so missing her and all the pickles loads at the moment! Can’t wait to get home Sunday and squeeze those little cheeks. Happy Thursday everyone."

She then went on to thank her fans and followers for their support, by writing: "Loveliest comment section ever… love u all."