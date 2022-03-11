Bridgerton season two trailer teases love triangle for Anthony

Bridgerton season two will see Anthony Bridgerton become involved in a romantic scandal.

After what feels like a *very* long wait, Bridgerton season two is now just around the corner.

The new series of the Netflix show will see Anthony Bridgerton take centre stage, with his love triangle with Edwina Sharma – and her sister Kate – being a main feature in the new series.

In a brand-new trailer for the new series, Anthony is seen courting Edwina, before seemingly getting closer to Kate.

Anthony Bridgerton will take centre stage in Bridgerton season two. Picture: Netflix

He then tells her: "My honour is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence."

The trailer also hints that Lady Whistledown (who we know now is Penelope Featherington) is still targeting people with her gossip newsletter.

Queen Charlotte is also seen expressing her determination to "entrap the scribbler".

Anthony's love triangle will be explored in the new series. Picture: Netflix

The new series will see Eloise Bridgerton become of age to find a suitor, and a potential love interest for the head-strong character also appears in the trailer.

Who will Anthony choose? And will season two finally see Lady Whistledown exposed? We'll find out on March 25.