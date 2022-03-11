Bridgerton season two trailer teases love triangle for Anthony

11 March 2022, 16:31

Bridgerton season two will see Anthony Bridgerton become involved in a romantic scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After what feels like a *very* long wait, Bridgerton season two is now just around the corner.

The new series of the Netflix show will see Anthony Bridgerton take centre stage, with his love triangle with Edwina Sharma – and her sister Kate – being a main feature in the new series.

In a brand-new trailer for the new series, Anthony is seen courting Edwina, before seemingly getting closer to Kate.

Anthony Bridgerton will take centre stage in Bridgerton season two
Anthony Bridgerton will take centre stage in Bridgerton season two. Picture: Netflix

He then tells her: "My honour is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence."

The trailer also hints that Lady Whistledown (who we know now is Penelope Featherington) is still targeting people with her gossip newsletter.

Queen Charlotte is also seen expressing her determination to "entrap the scribbler".

Anthony's love triangle will be explored in the new series
Anthony's love triangle will be explored in the new series. Picture: Netflix

The new series will see Eloise Bridgerton become of age to find a suitor, and a potential love interest for the head-strong character also appears in the trailer.

Who will Anthony choose? And will season two finally see Lady Whistledown exposed? We'll find out on March 25.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song
Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge

Where is Grantchester filmed? The real location in Cambridge revealed
Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap
Sandra Oh appeared on Heart Breakfast

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale
Netflix is getting a price hike

Netflix announces immediate price rise for all customers

Netflix

Trending on Heart

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

Celebrities

A slide is being built in the tower of London

A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built

Lifestyle

A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg

Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

Lifestyle

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand

Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand

Celebrities

Peter Andre reunited with his family in Australia

Peter Andre finally reunites with mum in Australia after two years apart

Celebrities

You can now locate the cheapest petrol stations in your local area

This website will tell you the cheapest petrol station near you

Lifestyle

Stella Creasy joined Anna and Polly this week

Dirty Mother Pukka episode three: Stella Creasy MP discusses bringing her baby to parliament

Celebrities

A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image)

'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'

Lifestyle

Holding is airing on ITV

When does Holding start on ITV and what is Graham Norton's drama about?
Tom Hanks plays the role of Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake

Disney reveal first look at Pinocchio live-action remake

Lifestyle

Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays Nicky in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson’s life away from Nicky Wheatley
Dave and Shirley have shared a rare photo of their daughter

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley share rare picture of their daughter