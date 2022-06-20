Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page 'in talks to return to the show'

20 June 2022, 09:57

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Regé-Jean Page - who played the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton - is reportedly in talks with Netflix to return.

In news that's singlehandedly made our entire year, the Duke of Hastings himself might be returning to Bridgerton.

The character - played by Regé-Jean Page - proved hugely popular with viewers in season one of the show, with even the spoon he used in the show getting its own Instagram fan page.

Sadly for fans of the Duke and his cutlery, it was later announced that Regé wouldn't be returning for season two, and it was thought he'd left the show for good.

The character may return for season three
The character may return for season three. Picture: Netflix

A new report, however, has claimed that he's in talks with Netflix to return for season three.

"Rege-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects. But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses," a source told The Sun.

"Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space. Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Rege, without a doubt."

The Duke and Daphne were involved in a love story in season one
The Duke and Daphne were involved in a love story in season one. Picture: Netflix

Season one of Bridgerton saw Regé's character become involved in a love story with Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoeve Dynevor).

He was very much a part of the show in season two, but existed off screen, with Daphne explaining that he was at home with their baby.

