Britain’s Got Talent's The Brotherhood reveal terrifying performance 'BANNED over safety fears'

The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from BGT. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The magicians say they are 'truly gutted' to withdraw from the competition.

There’s been a lot of drama on Britain’s Got Talent this week including technical blunders and magical mishaps.

But it looks like the show had a near miss with act ‘The Brotherhood’ as they’ve now revealed their death-defying performance which was reportedly banned from the semi-finals.

The trio of masked magicians had been scheduled to perform on Friday night's show, but now they’ve had to withdraw from the contest.

Following the shock news, the act have now shared a glimpse of the terrifying performance they were due to stun the crowd with.

In the a three-part video series, the stuntmen can be seen in rehearsals locked inside a blazing cage.

Another pertifying video sees them chained up while in a tank of water.

A source close to the group has since told The Sun Online: "They’re devastated they won't get a chance to perform their new stunts on the show.

"So they have treated fans to a glimpse of their act on Instagram."

Following their departure from the show, the group released a statement on their official Instagram page.

It reads: "We’ve learned to stay humble in the good times and humble in defeat. We’ve worked for the last 4 months on an act so ambitious and out there that we’ve put our sanity, blood, sweat, fire and tears on the line.

"Through circumstance and bad luck out of our hands sadly we aren’t in a position where we can deliver what we set out to do. It kills me that we’ve failed and that we will no longer be in 2019’s @bgt competition.

“We are truly gutted that we won’t get to be in the fight but we aimed for the stars and fell short.”

They added: "It’s been an absolutely incredible ride for BGT this year and I wish all the acts still In the competition the best of luck and success and that a magic act can bring home the crown again.”

A spokesperson for BGT has also confirmed that dance act Libby and Charlie will be taking their spot.

"The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from the Britain's Got Talent Live Semi-Finals," they said.

"Libby and Charlie will now be performing on Friday night's show. "