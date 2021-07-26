Who is Casa Amor's Medhy Malanda? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Casa Amor's Medhy. Picture: Instagram/Medhy Malanda

Medhy Malanda is one of the new Casa Amor boys - find out how old he is, where he's from, and how you can follow him on Instagram...

After weeks of anticipation, Casa Amor is finally here.

Known as one of the most *dramatic* periods of Love Island, Casa Amor sees the boys and girls split up, and put in separate villas with a brand-new group of singles.

It has been responsible for some of the wildest Love Island moments, and we can't wait to see what this year has in store.

One of the Casa Amor contestants is Medhy Malanda - here's your need-to-know on him.

Medhy is one of the Casa Amor Love Island constestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Medhy Malanda? What's his age and job?

Medhy, 24, is an American Football player and model from Belgium, but he now lives in Luton.

Speaking about his job, Medhy said: "I’ve always been an athlete and been into sports. My whole family is into sports. Modelling just came about, I never wanted to model but people said I should try it and that it could go hand-in-hand with sports. I thought ‘Why not? Give it a try.’"

And opening up on his decision to sign up for Love Island, Medhy added: "I’ve been single for 4 years and I love a good challenge. I love temptation so I thought why not?"





Who has Medhy got his eye on in the villa?

Medhy has revealed that he has his eye Kaz and Millie, saying: "Definitely Kaz. Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well."



Is Love Island's Medhy on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him @medhymalanda.

