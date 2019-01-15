Celebrity Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin: partner, career before TV and age revealed

Brendan Sheerin is Coach Trip's International Tour Guide. Picture: E4

Brendan Sheerin is currently appearing on Celebrity Coach Trip with the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Joshua Ritchie and Sam Thompson

Celebrity Coach Trip returned to E4 last night after a six-year hiatus, featuring an all-star cast of celebs like Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie, Sam Thompson and James Dunmore, Bobby Norris and Nadia Essex, and James and Ola Jordan.

Also appearing on the show was Brendan Sheerin, who is the Coach Trip tour guide in charge of the celebs.

Let's get to know him.

Who is Brendan Sheerin? What's his background and age?

Brendan, 59, is the tour guide who has featured on all series' of Coach Trip and Celebrity Coach Trip. He was born in Leeds in 1959, and has worked in travel since the 70s. He currently resides in Malaga.

What did Brendan Sheerin do before Coach Trip?

Brendan has also appeared in Pantomime and written an autobiography. Picture: E4

As well as being an International Tour Guide, he's a pantomime actor, television personality and author.

He also signed a deal with Channel 4 in 2012 to host a dating show called Brendan's Love Boat.

But it seems his TV heart does lie with Coach Trip. He told Radio Times in January 2017 that he “would never do anything other than Coach Trip, even though I’ve been invited…. It’s my bread and butter”,



Brendan Sheerin's autobiography

He released a book about his life in 2011 titled: "My Life: A Coach Trip Adventure".



Does Brendan Sheerin have a partner?

Brendan was in a 25-year relationship until his partner Leslie until he sadly died of heart failure in 2001. He is not, as far as we know, currently in a relationship.

Speaking about Wes to The Sun in 2017, Brendan said: "My big love was my Les. I was with him for 25 years. If I’m hit by Cupid’s arrow again, fair enough but I’m not looking for it. Mind, a lot of men do say to me: 'We loved you in those tight, camouflage shorts.' I’m thinking: ‘What’s going on here?’ I’m doing Coach Trip, not a sex advert."



When is Celebrity Coach Trip back on TV? And what channel?

Celebrity Coach Trip kicked off on 14 January 2019. Picture: E4

The new series of Celebrity Coach Trip kicked off on E4 on 14 January 2019.



Who are the celebrities on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019?

The celebrities on this year's Coach Trip are Ola and James Jordan, Sam Thompson and James Dunmore, Bobby Norris and Nadia Essex and Mutya Buena and Lisa Maffia.