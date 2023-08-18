Celebrity Race Across the World: Line-up, start date and where they're racing

18 August 2023, 15:41

Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series.
Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series. Picture: BBC

From the famous cast to the adventurous route, here's everything we know about Celebrity Race Across the World so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Race Across the World has given fans a sneak peek at what lies ahead in the highly-anticipated series airing later this year.

Not only has the starry line-up been revealed by the BBC, but viewers have now discovered the gruelling travel route, which spans from Africa all the way to the Arctic.

In this special edition of the hit show, famous faces are teaming up with family members to journey over 10,000km through 24 countries on a limited budget.

But who is taking part in the celebrity edition? When does it start? And where are they racing? Here's all you need to know.

The third series of the BAFTA-award winning show aired earlier this year.
The third series of the BAFTA-award winning show aired earlier this year. Picture: BBC

When does Celebrity Race Across the World start?

BBC bosses are keeping us guessing over when this incredible adventure will begin.

The six-part celebrity edition of Race Across the World hasn't had an official start date yet, but commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz told RadioTimes.com it will air at some point in 2023.

"It's looking incredible," he revealed.

"It's probably more of a traditional race in terms of [the] number of countries that they're going to travel through.

"It will be out later this year."

The special spin-off, which is expected to air in the autumn, wrapped filming at the end of last year following a series of complications due to lockdown.

"We were weeks away from filming the celebrity Race Across the World and I was having the conversation internally where we were like, 'We're gonna have to pause the show,'" Jochnowitz explained.

"It was the first big show that had got pulled because of COVID."

With all the footage now in the can though, it's only a matter of time before we'll be seeing it on screens.

(L-R) Noel Beresford, Alex Beresford, Bonny Monger, Helene Blatt, Melanie Blatt, Emma Judd and Harry Judd.
(L-R) Noel Beresford, Alex Beresford, Bonny Monger, Helene Blatt, Melanie Blatt, Emma Judd and Harry Judd. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are taking part?

Producers revealed the show's line-up on social media on 16th August with a photo showing the pairs posing at the start line.

This series, it's a family affair, as the four famous contestants have teamed up with their parents or siblings for the ride.

Taking part in Celebrity Race Across the World is:

  • Weather presenter Alex Beresford and his dad Noel
  • All Saints star Mel Blatt and her mum Helene
  • McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mum Emma
  • British Racing Driver and pundit Billy Monger and his sister Bonny

What is the Celebrity Race Across the World route?

Marrakech in Morocco is the first stop for the Celebrity Race Across the World teams.

The north-west African country marks the beginning of their journey, which will go on to cover 10,000km and span across an incredible 24 countries.

Covering multiple types of landscape and many different cultures, the one-of-a-kind trip will take them via the glittering coast of the Mediterranean, through ancient European cities, past the mighty Alps and into the magical Baltic States.

The epic adventure will end in Tromsø, Norway, which is known as the Arctic capital.

Hotly-anticipated Celebrity Race Across the World will journey from Africa to the Arctic.
Hotly-anticipated Celebrity Race Across the World will journey from Africa to the Arctic. Picture: BBC

What have the celebrities said about Race Across the World?

Weather presenter Alex Beresford said: "I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we've never done before. Neither of us have ever backpacked, so it's a new experience. And, also, just to see some amazing places! Across continents and across countries, and you’re getting to see everything at ground level, so it’s completely different to just flying over – getting to immerse yourself in different cultures and communities."

His father Noel Beresford added: "I’m into exploring new things, so this seemed like a good opportunity to see all the different cultures and how other people live and see how we get on."

Singer Mel Blatt said: "For the experience, to be out of my comfort zone, to do something that I wouldn't necessarily choose to do on my own. I’m definitely up for challenges and pushing myself… And this is what mum does all the time!"

Her mum Helene Blatt added: "I like to discover new things and have experiences and it’s one of my passions – travelling, having new experiences."

McFly star Harry Judd said: "I never travelled when I was younger. I travelled with the band, but I never properly did backpacking and I always wanted to. I think the same applies for my mum, she always wanted to but started a family when she was 22."

While his mother Emma Judd continued: "Yeah, I was young and one thing I think that I’ve missed in my life, not that I regret it, was actually backpacking and going off on an adventure like this. So, when Harry had the opportunity come along, I thought what could be better than going on an adventure with my son!"

British racing driver Billy Monger said: "We’ve spoken about travelling before, but it would probably be a little bit different to what I imagine this is going to be like - in terms of doing everything on such a budget and staying in hostels and being tight on money for food. With this opportunity, I spoke to Bon about it, and she said it could be quite cool. So, we sat down and watched the previous series and got more and more into it and then decided why not!"

His sister Bonny Monger added: "We've always spoken about travelling and going and doing something together, but we’ve never actually been organised enough to do it. With this, it’s not organised for us, and we have to do it ourselves so it’s kind of like being thrown in the deep end and you've just got to do it."

