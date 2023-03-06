Dancing On Ice fans in tears as Siva Kaneswaran performs to voice of Tom Parker

By Naomi Bartram

Siva Kaneswaran made an emotional tribute to The Wanted co-star Tom Parker in an emotional Dancing on Ice moment.

It was an emotional Dancing On Ice 2023 semi-final last night when Siva Kaneswaran paid an emotional tribute to his late The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker.

Tom sadly passed away in March last year after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

Tom’ widow Kelsey Parker was invited to the studio to watch Siva perform live on Sunday evening, along with the couple’s children Aurelia and Bodhi.

In a heartbreaking nod to the late music star, Siva skated to the band's own hit Gold Forever (For Tom), which was released to raise money for charity.

Sica tributed Tom Parker on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

And there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, as Kelsey wiped away tears at the end of the poignant performance, with viewers at home also in tears.

“Currently balling at #DancingOnIce that was perfect @SivaKaneswaran. Tom would be so proud,” one person said on Twitter.

“What a beautiful tribute to Tom Parker. I heavily sobbed at the end – the picture got me,” another wrote.

A third wrote: “Sobbing! The most beautiful tribute to Tom.”

Tom Parker sadly passed away last year. Picture: Instagram

While a fourth added: “The part where he came out on his own to the sounds of Tom’s voice at the beginning was the bravest thing I think I’ve ever witnessed.”

Before his beautiful performance, Siva touched on his bond with Tom saying it was a ‘pleasure’ to know him.

“Growing up with him was a pleasure. He always shone,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to find the words to figure out how I feel about him not being around. It’s really hard. Really hard. I miss him a lot.”

This comes after Kelsey opened up about how Siva has supported her after losing her husband.

"I've told the kids we are going to watch Uncle Siva, that he's dancing to Daddy's song, and there are going to be pictures of Daddy around - and they are so excited,” she told The Mirror.

"It is going to be really tough for me to sit there, because the song makes me so emotional.

“But then it's bittersweet, because I'm going to be so proud of Siva, and I want to celebrate Tom. It's nearly a year since we lost him, and he would still want to be in everyone's thoughts.

"So why wouldn't we celebrate him? But it doesn't make it any less hard. That we are going to watch someone pay tribute to Tom, dancing to his song is incredible, but it is going to break me."