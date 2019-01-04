Dancing on Ice 2019 Didi Conn: Age, net worth, movies and husband revealed

Didi Conn is the oldest contestant on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

Ffamous for playing Frenchy in Grease, Didi Conn is paired up with professional skater Lukasz Rozyck but how old is she? And what has she been in?

Didi Conn, the actress best known for playing Frenchy in Grease, will star in Dancing on Ice 2019.

The 67-year-old is hoping to skate her way to victory with Polish professional Lukasz Rozyck for the eleventh series of the hit ITV show, joining the likes of Coronation Street’s Jane Danson, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and Westlife's Brian McFadden.

Here, we take a look inside Didi Conn’s life, from her glittering career highlights, to her age and net worth:

Dancing On Ice professional Lukasz Rozyck is partnered with Didi. Picture: Getty

Who is Didi Conn?

Didi Conn is the US actress who played beauty school dropout Frenchy in the 1978 movie, Grease.

The former Pink Lady, whose real name is Edith Bernstein, is from Brooklyn, New York.

She married ex-husband Frank “Frankie” Conn in 1975, however they divorced three years later.

Eight years later, in 1983, she married musical composer David Shire. The two are still together and have one son, Daniel, who is autistic.

Olivia Newton-John And Didi Conn In 'Grease' became iconic. Picture: Getty

How old is Didi Conn?

Didi was born on July 13, 1951, making her 67 years old - the oldest contestant to perform on Dancing On Ice.

She was 27 years old when she played the part of Frenchy in Grease, despite the character being a high school student.

What is Didi Conn’s net worth?

According to reports, Didi Conn is worth a whopping five million dollars thanks to her hit role and a string of TV shows and movies since.

Didi Conn and John Travolta have reunited over the years. Picture: Getty

What has Didi Conn been in?

In addition to her roles in Grease and Grease 2, Didi has featured in movies including Frida, You Light Up My Life and more recently, Most Likely To Murder.

The mum-of-one has also appeared in a string of TV shows from Law & Order to Almost Summer, and has voiced characters in The Wild Thornberrys, Rugrats and A Flintstone Family Christmas.

Speaking about her latest career movie, the actress said: “Boy oh boy, I’m going from being a Pink Lady to Queen of the Ice.”

Outside of acting, she’s a spokesperson for the organisation Autism Speaks.

Is Didi Conn on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Didi on Instagram @officialdidiconn to keep an eye on her routines and backstage snaps from Dancing on Ice 2019.