Gemma Collins fans slam her next Dancing On Ice song choice labelling her 'boring'

Fans slam Gemma's Dancing On Ice song choice for this week. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The TOWIE star has shared a teaser clip of this Sunday's Dancing On Ice routine online and some fans aren't happy.

Gemma Collins, 38, has teased Dancing On Ice fans with a sneak peek at her routine for Sunday night's live show.

Taking to Instagram to upload a video from rehearsals she revealed that for the next week of the competition she and skating partner Matt Evers, 42, will be skating to Survivor by Destiny's Child.

Alongside the clip she uploaded a caption which read: "Rough cut off working on Sunday’s routine @themattevers@woo2kaz @thedanwhiston you really helped me build my confidence today and I can’t thank you enough ....very rough cut but I’m not giving up yet .... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 and the PUBLIC SUPPORT is OVERWHELMING beyond belief ❤️ THANKYOU ❤️".

But despite her positive attitude there were many fans quick to slam her song choice and the preview of her routine in which she so far performs some turns, sassy head moves and an impressive bit of skating on one leg.

An Instagram user called Eliz_Hart criticised her skating skills and said "Sorry but its boring....would be nice to see u do move things, instead off just going round in circles and lifting you knee up."

Another commented: "Survivor lol drama queen more like #cringe".

But despite the huge amount of negativity that Gemma has faced throughout the competition from her critics over her live bust up with judge Jason Gardiner and her dramatic fall mid-routine, many of her fans remain loyal.

One Instagram follower was full of admiration for the star who is known as 'The GC' and said: "Gemma remember why you are doing this you are out there having fun for all the plus size girls who wanna show the world We Can Do It (sic)" and another said "Haters gonna hate but you are a survivor!!"

Sair Khan was the last person to leave Dancing On Ice 2019 and Gemma reportedly told her that it should have been her in the skate off and not the Loose Women star.

So will Gemma be lucky enough to survive another week on the ice?