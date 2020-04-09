Coronation Street dog Eccles dies after 14 years in devastating storyline

9 April 2020, 11:23

Corrie viewers said goodbye to Eccles the dog last night after his 14 year run in the ITV soap.

In a shock and devastating twist last night, Coronation Street's Eccles the dog was put down after being 'neglected' by Ken.

Eccles the dog has died after 14 years on the soap
Eccles the dog has died after 14 years on the soap. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left sobbing after watching the emotional scenes, in which a vet revealed that the Yorkshire Terrier - who first appeared on the cobbles in 2006 - had an inoperable tumour.

The death of Eccles comes after over a decade of storylines that saw him survive storylines like eating poisoned sausages and being run over by a car.

Eccles was put down after vets discovered an inoperable tumour
Eccles was put down after vets discovered an inoperable tumour. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street did confirm on Twitter that the two dogs are play Eccles are "perfectly alive and kicking".

Many viewers have been blaming Ken for 'neglecting' the dog after he left her to move into a retirement village.

Emma Brooker took Eccles to the vet after noticing that the dog had been behaving strangely.

She was told that his tumour had spread to his organs, and decided that having him put down would be the kindest thing to do.

