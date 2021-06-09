Who is Hayley Tamaddon? Age, partner and soap roles revealed...

Hayley Tamaddon starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

Hayley Tamaddon has had a long career in TV since shooting to fame all the way back in 2001.

She has starred in TV shows such as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Shameless, as well as winning the fifth series of Dancing on Ice in 2010 with skating partner Daniel Whiston.

So, who is Hayley and how many children does she have? Here’s what we know..

Hayley Tamaddon appeared on Dancing on Ice with skating partner Daniel Whiston. Picture: PA Images

How old is Hayley Tamaddon?

Hayley Soraya Tamaddon born 24 January 1977, making her 44-years-old.

Who is Hayley Tamaddon’s husband?

Hayley Tamaddon is engaged to her estate agent partner Adrian and the pair have a a baby son together, one-year-old Jasper.

The star got engaged back in 2019, just three weeks after confirming she was expecting her first baby at the age of 42.

Hayley Tamaddon, her partner Adrian and their son Jasper. Picture: Instagram

The actress broke her happy news on Twitter as she proudly showed off her impressive diamond engagement ring, before giving birth to their baby boy in October the same year.

Hayley previously dated dancer and choreographer Darren Charles, but the relationship came to an end after he reportedly admitted to cheating whilst she was filming Dancing on Ice.

She also dated comedian Marcus Brigstocke after the pair met when she worked on Spamalot in 2010. The couple broke up in June 2014.

Hayley Tamaddon starred in Emmerdale in 2005. Picture: PA Images

Now happily engaged to Adrian, Hayley previously told Lorraine that she had known him for five years before starting a romance.

She said: “[We grew up on the] same street, we went to the same school.

“His gran knew my mum, we lived 10 doors apart and 30 years later I needed an estate agent and it happened to be him.

“We couldn’t believe it at the time, and then were friends for five years, and five years later we found ourselves both single.

“He was just this nice guy.”

Hayley added that her friend Daniel Brocklebank had played matchmaker by suggesting they went on a date.

Who did Hayley Tamaddon play in Emmerdale and Coronation Street?

Hayley is best known for her roles as Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street.

The star made her first on-screen appearance in Emmerdale in July 2005, before leaving just a year later in 2006.

Hayley’s character left after stealing £20,000 from Eric Pollard and fleeing the country.

In Corrie, Hayley appeared as Andrea Beckett who was in the soap from December 2013 until September 2015.

Arriving in Weatherfield as a friend of Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), caused tension with his then wife Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh).

She had a romance with Lloyd Mullaney (Craig Charles), with the pair of them leaving together.