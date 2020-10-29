Hollyoaks star Ellis Hollins shocks fans with unbelievable body transformation

Ellie showed off his transformation on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Ellis - who plays Tom Cunningham in Hollyoaks - unveiled his dramatic transformation on Instagram.

Hollyoaks star Ellis Hollins has unveiled his shock body transformation on Instagram, revealing that he was 'unhappy' with where he was physically.

The actor, 20, who has played Tom Cunningham for a whopping 17 years, opened up about his new look to the Daily Star, saying: "I was unhappy where I was physically.

"I was always the unfit, asthmatic kid at school and I couldn't do sport to save my life.

"I got fed up with that and I got the chance to start going to the gym regularly, and I've been going for two years now, It's really starting to pay off and I feel a lot better about myself."

And in a before and after picture posted last year, Ellis wrote: 'So glad I've gone from Mr. Blobby to what you can see on the right picture from today.

"Last year I'd have never had the confidence to upload my nipples and I on social media, but these past months have given me so much confidence to be myself...

"And stop myself from being so self conscious, with @mazfreshpt helping me every step of the way i'm on route to being the person I finally want to be."

Ellis shared a snap of his toned physique in July, captioned: "Watch this space..", which sent fans wild.

One wrote: "Wow how amazing do you look".

Another added: "Hard work most certainly pays off! Amazing transformation".

