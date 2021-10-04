Real life Hollyoaks couple Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy welcome first baby

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have revealed some exciting baby news on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy who have welcomed their first baby together.

The Hollyoaks couple announced the arrival of their little boy on Instagram in an adorable post over the weekend.

Daisy, 30, actually gave birth on Tuesday morning (September 28), but she said on Sunday: “On Tuesday morning, our world was changed forever. @lukejerdy & I are sooooo proud to announce that we have a beautiful baby boy. Asa, you have changed everything ❤️”

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy revealed their baby news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“(Pic 2: The note my Dad wrote in the book he bought my Mum when she was pregnant with me, I was very close to being called Asa myself! Pic 3: Grandad had this on the window of his shop within hours of Asa being born 🥰)”

Daisy played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks until 2018, while her fiancé Luke played Jesse Donovan in the soap until 2020.

Luke also took to Instagram to reveal his son was born earlier this week, sharing a snap of the baby's tiny foot.

He wrote: "Asa Sean Wood-Mehdizadeh was born on Tuesday 28th September at 9:50am - the same date as my Grandad, who died in the same month Asa was conceived.

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy got engaged in 2019. Picture: Instagram

"The song playing on our speaker when he was born was ‘Back to Life’ by Soul II Soul, which was completely random as Spotify had started to shuffle songs similar to last played.”

Going on to explain the meaning behind his son’s name, Luke continued: “Asa means ‘healer’ in Hebrew and I feel like he has already brought so much healing to me and my family.

“I have the deepest love for @daisy_wood_davis she channelled the strength and energy of millions of women before her - truly incredible. We are parents.”

The couple’s friends and family were quick to comment, with singer Pixie Lott saying: "Asa is so perfect and special so, so, so happy for you both!!!!! Eeeeeee so much love."

Fellow Hollyoaks actress Amy Conachan wrote: “Cannot wait to meet you Asa. I love you and your Mum and Dad so much! ❤️”

While co-star Jazmine Franks wrote: "So so happy!" and Alex Fletcher added: "Congratulations!"

Daisy and Luke announced their pregnancy news back in June, sharing photos of them holding a baby scan.

The soap star couple have been engaged since 2019.