Real life Hollyoaks couple Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy welcome first baby

4 October 2021, 07:50

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have welcomed their first baby
Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have revealed some exciting baby news on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy who have welcomed their first baby together.

The Hollyoaks couple announced the arrival of their little boy on Instagram in an adorable post over the weekend.

Daisy, 30, actually gave birth on Tuesday morning (September 28), but she said on Sunday: “On Tuesday morning, our world was changed forever. @lukejerdy & I are sooooo proud to announce that we have a beautiful baby boy. Asa, you have changed everything ❤️”

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy revealed their baby news on Instagram
Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy revealed their baby news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“(Pic 2: The note my Dad wrote in the book he bought my Mum when she was pregnant with me, I was very close to being called Asa myself! Pic 3: Grandad had this on the window of his shop within hours of Asa being born 🥰)”

Daisy played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks until 2018, while her fiancé Luke played Jesse Donovan in the soap until 2020.

Luke also took to Instagram to reveal his son was born earlier this week, sharing a snap of the baby's tiny foot.

He wrote: "Asa Sean Wood-Mehdizadeh was born on Tuesday 28th September at 9:50am - the same date as my Grandad, who died in the same month Asa was conceived.

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy got engaged in 2019
Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy got engaged in 2019. Picture: Instagram

"The song playing on our speaker when he was born was ‘Back to Life’ by Soul II Soul, which was completely random as Spotify had started to shuffle songs similar to last played.”

Going on to explain the meaning behind his son’s name, Luke continued: “Asa means ‘healer’ in Hebrew and I feel like he has already brought so much healing to me and my family.

“I have the deepest love for @daisy_wood_davis she channelled the strength and energy of millions of women before her - truly incredible. We are parents.”

The couple’s friends and family were quick to comment, with singer Pixie Lott saying: "Asa is so perfect and special so, so, so happy for you both!!!!! Eeeeeee so much love."

Fellow Hollyoaks actress Amy Conachan wrote: “Cannot wait to meet you Asa. I love you and your Mum and Dad so much! ❤️”

While co-star Jazmine Franks wrote: "So so happy!" and Alex Fletcher added: "Congratulations!"

Daisy and Luke announced their pregnancy news back in June, sharing photos of them holding a baby scan.

The soap star couple have been engaged since 2019.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A new theory about Monsters Inc character Boo could change everything...

Monsters Inc fans have a theory about what really happened to Boo
John Barrowman will not return to Dancing On Ice next year

John Barrowman will not return as Dancing On Ice judge

Holly Willoughby is wearing a high street outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gingham mini skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

Trending on Heart

People are already panic buying their turkeys for Christmas

Christmas dinner panic buying already started as turkey sales surge by 400 per cent

News

Little Mix podcast

Little Mix announce exciting new podcast The Power of Little Mix

Celebrities

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date: When is the next series on TV?
The Married at First Sight Australia couples from season 7

Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?
Georgia Taylor is married to actor Mark Letheren

Inside Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor's marriage to famous husband Mark Letheren
Travel rules have changed in the UK

All the changes to travel rules today as amber lists scrapped

News

Find out what happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother

What happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother in Squid Game?

Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two
What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

Who plays player 067 in Squid Game?

Who plays player 67 Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game?