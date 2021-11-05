Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks? Actress opens up on leaving the show

5 November 2021, 09:56

Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks
Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Sarah Jayne Dunn has spoken out about her Only Fans account after her shock Hollyoaks exit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn recently opened up about leaving the show after joining Only Fans.

Earlier this week, the Mandy Richardson actress confirmed her exit from the Channel 4 soap after a dispute with bosses over her decision to join the adult social media site.

But why did Sarah Jayne leave Hollyoaks? Here’s what we know…

Sarah Jayne Dunn has left Hollyoaks as Mandy
Sarah Jayne Dunn has left Hollyoaks as Mandy. Picture: Channel 4

Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks?

The actress, who first appeared on the show in 1996, recently said she was moving her ‘sexier, racier’ photos to the content platform OnlyFans.

She said the move was all about ‘empowerment and confidence’ and having full control over her choices.

But Hollyoaks has since said the website ‘isn’t in line with their target audience.

A spokesperson told the Sun: "Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it.

"We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain 18+ websites.

"We had hoped we could reach a resolution with Sarah that would allow her to remain in her role as Mandy, but we respect her choice to continue to produce content on OnlyFans.

"In the past four years since her return to the show her legacy character has been an integral part of some our most important storylines and we will be very sad to see her go.”

Sarah Jayne has since said she is ‘disappointed’ that they couldn’t come to a resolution.

Sarah Jayne Dunn has decided to leave Hollyoaks
Sarah Jayne Dunn has decided to leave Hollyoaks. Picture: Instagram

"I'm disappointed it has come to this, after so many years," she told The Sun.

"I've loved being on Hollyoaks and I will miss the amazing cast and crew very much. But I feel like I had to take a stand.

“For me this is about having the right as a woman of 40 years old to decide what is right for me."

She went on to suggest there were financial incentives, adding: "There's a huge misconception that people on TV shows earn huge amounts of money. It just isn't the case,"

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

