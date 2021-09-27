How much is the Squid Game prize money in pounds?

How much is the Squid Game prize money? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game is one of the most binge-able Netflix shows we've seen in a long time, and we're absolutely obsessed with the new series.

The Korean-language show follows a group of 456 cash-strapped strangers who are recruited to play a mysterious game in the hope of winning the huge prize fund.

The game is made up of six rounds of versions of children's games, including Red Light Green Light, and they quickly find out that each has a murderous twist.

Despite the revelation that they could die playing, the players end up voluntarily choosing to take part - and this is due to the astronomical sum they receive if they're crowned winner.

Squid Game has proved a huge hit since it arrived on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How much is the Squid Game prize money?

The total sum of the prize money is 45.6 billion won, which amounts to around £28 million.

In order to win the cash, contestants need to survive six rounds of children's game with a murderous twist.

At the start of the games, there are 456 players - with those who lose each round being killed off.

The first game is Red Light Green Light, and players at first have no idea they will be killed if they are eliminated.

After the first people are shot, however, panic quickly settles in and many attempt to run for their lives - and are killed in the process.

The players decide to return to the game voluntarily after being tempted by the money. Picture: Netflix

After the first game, the players vote on whether or not to stay in the game (as one of the clauses states that they may leave if the majority wish to).

When finding out just how much money is at stake, however, many desperate players opt to stay.

While many vote to stay, the leave vote wins - and the players are released. However, after re-entering the real world and revisiting their struggles, they decide to return voluntarily to the game.