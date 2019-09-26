Ant and Dec tease I'm A Celebrity line-up as they pose in behind-the-scenes meeting

26 September 2019, 18:02

Ant and Dec tease I’m A Celebrity secrets as they meet up with ITV.
Ant and Dec tease I’m A Celebrity secrets as they meet up with ITV. Picture: Instagram

The presenting duo find out who will star in this year's show and what crazy challenges are in store for the celebs.

Ant and Dec have given fans a glimpse of the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity by posting a behind-the-scenes selfie from a secret telly meeting.

The duo shared a snap from inside ITV's offices pulling excited faces as they found out exactly who will star in this year's show, as well as what Bushtucker Trials lie ahead.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, the pair wrote alongside emojis of zipped lips and shocked faces: "At @itv having meeting about @imacelebrity. Finding out what’s in store and this years celebs…"

Read more: Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers Morgan’s fee to get him on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A-list pals and friends of the show were quick to share their glee that the Geordie twosome were back in action.

Former I'm A Celeb presenter Holly Willoughby wrote: "How exciting!!!!!"

"Yasssssss xx," added Extra Camp's Scarlett Moffatt.

While Gogglebox star Reverend Kate Bottley said: "Oh My Goodness."

Read more: I'm A Celebrity 'in jeopardy' as wild bush fires threaten to destroy camp

The series is expected to air in November and will be the first one back since Ant took a year out from his career following his drink driving conviction.

The 43-year-old was replaced by This Morning's Holly last year when he was arrested after crashing his Mini while more than two times over the legal limit.

He was handed a 20-month driving ban and forced to pay £86,000 but has since turned his life around after seeking help for his drink and drug addictions.

Read more: 'It was a one night stand!' Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity hook up with Holly Willoughby

After returning to Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, Ant will be back on the box with best friend Dec in a matter of weeks to host the 19th season of the hit show.

Rumoured celebrities starring in the 2019 series are Strictly's Stacey Dooley, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Eastenders' Jacqueline Jossa and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

Spin-off show I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp is also back but faces a shake-up after hosts Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt announced they had quit their roles earlier this year.

It's yet to be announced who will take over from the soap actor and Gogglebox favourite – so watch this space!

