I'm A Celebrity 2021 start date 'confirmed' as November 21

Ant and Dec will be back on our screens in a matter of weeks. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this month.

I'm A Celebrity 2021's start date has been confirmed as November 21.

This is according to sources who revealed that the hit ITV reality show will return to Gwrych Castle in a matter of weeks.

According to the Mirror, the show – which will be entering the 21st series – will kick off on the third Sunday of November, with a host of famous faces making their way into the North Wales castle.

This news comes a matter of weeks after Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly starred in the latest trailer for the new series of I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will return to North Wales for a second year running. Picture: ITV

In the hilarious trailer, the TV presenting duo dresses as knights as they announced their return to Gwrych Castle.

The show, which is usually held in the Australian jungle, will return to the ruined castle in North Wales for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, it was Giovanna Fletcher who became the Queen of the Castle after winning the 20th series of the show.

Watch the I'm A Celebrity 2021 trailer here:

This year's contestants are still unknown to the public, however, there are a number of rumoured celebs making the headlines.

Among these names is The Saturday's Frankie Bridge, Love Island's Maura Higgins, Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon and Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley.

Also reported to be entering the castle this year is former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips, who – if she does appear on the show – will be the oldest contestant ever at 78-years-old.

Gwrych Castle will be the location for the 21st series due to continuing coronavirus complications. Picture: Alamy

Other names popping up in the press include EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, music producer Naughty Boy and even Piers Morgan.

Something we do know is that Ant and Dec have already seen the full line-up for the upcoming series.

The pair recently shared a video on their social media platforms, reacting to each person entering the castle this year.

You can watch the hilarious clip here: