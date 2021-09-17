Who plays Jakob in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob in Sex Education. Picture: Alamy

Sex Education cast: Jakob is played by actor Mikael Persbrandt - find out his age, Instagram, partner and other TV work.

Sex Education has returned for its third season, which dropped on Netflix on Friday September 17.

As well as a number of new faces - including Jemima Kirke and Dua Saleh - all of the original cast also feature in the new series.

One of the returning castmembers is Mikael Persbrandt, who plays Jakob, Jean's love interest and Ola's father.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Mikael Persbrandt joined the cast of Sex Education in season two. Picture: Netflix

Who is Mikael Persbrandt? What's his age and background?

Mikael, 57, is an actor from Jakobsberg, Sweden.

He is known for his work on a number of films and TV shows, and is perhaps best known for playing Gunvald Larsson in the Beck films.

Mikael had a starring role in Academy Award-winning feature, In a Better World. He also played Beorn in The Hobbit.

He joined the cast of Sex Education in season two, playing Jakob, Jean's love interest.

Jean became pregnant with their baby at the end of the second series, and her pregnancy features in season three.

Does Mikael Perbrandt have a wife?

Mikael is in a relationship with Sanna Lundell, and the couple have three children together.

Is Mikael Perbrandt on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @mikaelpersbrandtofficial.

