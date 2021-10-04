John Barrowman will not return as Dancing On Ice judge

4 October 2021, 10:10 | Updated: 4 October 2021, 10:25

John Barrowman will not return to Dancing On Ice next year
John Barrowman will not return to Dancing On Ice next year. Picture: Alamy

ITV have confirmed that John Barrowman won't return to the TV talent show next year.

John Barrowman will no longer appear as a judge on Dancing On Ice, it has been confirmed.

The actor and singer, 54, was a judge on the ITV skating show since 2019, and also previously appeared on the series as a contestant in 2006.

ITV thanked him for "two brilliant years" on the show, and confirmed that he would continue to host its All Star Musicals specials.

They said: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

ITV confirmed in a statement that John Barrowman won't be returning to the show
ITV confirmed in a statement that John Barrowman won't be returning to the show. Picture: Alamy

John previously apologised after claims that he'd exposed himself to colleagues on the sets of other shows, and his behaviour came under scrutiny earlier this year.

Speaking in May, he said that he understood that his "exuberant behaviour" may have caused "upset".

John will leave Dancing On Ice after two years
John will leave Dancing On Ice after two years. Picture: Shutterstock

He also told the Guardian that is "high-spirited behaviour" was "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage".

John first apologised in 2008, and earlier this year said: "my understanding and behaviour have also changed".

