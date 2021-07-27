When is the Love Is Blind reunion release date?

When is the Love Is Blind reunion? Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind: After The Altar catches up with the season one couples - here's your need-to-know on how you can watch it.

Love Is Blind was by far the standout Netflix show of last year, and we couldn't be more excited for the reunion dropping this month.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar will catch up with the season one contestants, find out where they are now, and whether they've stayed together.

The series saw single people date a number of potential matches, before picking which one to get together with.

The Love Is Blind reunion will revisit the season one cast. Picture: Netflix

The catch, though, is that they never actually meet each other face-to-face until deciding to get together, and they decide to get married based on personality alone.

Fans of the show will know that it was responsible for the continued romances of the likes of Cameron and Lauren and Barnett and Amber - so we'll get to see where these couples are now.

Cameron and Lauren are still together. Picture: Netflix

The reunion will consist of three episodes, which will explore where all the contestants are and catch up with their lives in 2021.

Too Hot To Handle season one's Franscesca Farago also makes a surprise appearance, as it emerged she went on a date with Damien, who was partnered with Gigi. So we're guessing the reunion episodes won't be short of drama.

Announcing the show, Netflix wrote: "It’s been a little over a year since Love is Blind changed the dating game forever. On July 28, the Season 1 cast — yes, even Jessica! — returns for After the Altar, a three-episode reunion series that will heal old wounds and maybe create some new ones…"

The reunion will be released on Wednesday July 28.