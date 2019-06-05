Love Island fans uncover make-up free photos of Anna Vakili - and she looks incredible

Anna looks totally different. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island fans can't believe how different Anna looks in these natural selfies.

Love Island fans have been waiting a year for Caroline Flack to get back in that villa - and it’s certainly not disappointing.

But while Tommy Fury rocked the nation when he picked to couple up with Lucie Donlan on Tuesday evening, it’s Anna Vakili who’s got fans talking off-screen.

Like the rest of the hopefuls, 28-year-old Anna is preened to perfection on our screens, but photos have emerged of the pharmacist without makeup - and she looks amazing.

The photos - shared on her Instagram page - see the Islander going totally natural on holiday, while still working her trademark pout.

Ditching her glamorous full face of makeup, Anna can be seen with a perfectly clear complexion while her hair scraped away from her face.

And fans have been quick to comment on the snaps, with one writing: “You are stunning naturally without makeup.”

“You look amazing without all the makeup,” agreed another, while a third added: “You look dreamy without makeup on! Absolutely stunning!”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night’s show Anna was seen getting closer to her current partner Sherif Lanre after coupling up during the launch show.

Speaking to the girls about spending the first night sharing a bed with Sherif, Anna confessed: “It was good, we had a little snuggle.”

She added in the Beach Hut later: “Sherif’s like my human hot water bottle. It was nice. He’s really good at snuggles.”

Rugby player Sherif also admitted: “Last night was nice. I feel like me and Anna are on the same page. We’re going at the same pace.

“She’s a lovely girl all round so I’m chuffed.”

Sherif is enjoying spending time with Anna. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in the show, the two late arrivals Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard caused chaos in the villa during the first re-coupling.

While Tommy showed interest in both Amber Gill and Lucie Donlan during his first day in the villa, he ended up picking Lucie - leaving fan favourite Joe Garratt at risk of getting dumped.

AJ Pritchard’s brother Curtis also connected with Amy Hart over shared interests and they coupled up, which left Anton Danyluk without a partner.

We can expect more drama tonight...