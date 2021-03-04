How long is Love Island Australia season 2 on for?

4 March 2021, 12:14

Love Island Australia 2019 is airing on ITV2
Love Island Australia 2019 is airing on ITV2. Picture: Channel Nine

How many episodes are there of Love Island Australia season 2 and when is the final?

While we missed out on Love Island in the UK last year, ITV2 is currently airing the Australian version.

The second season of the reality show was filmed in 2019 and sees the likes of Jessie Wynter and Cartier Surjan looking for The One in a luxury villa in Fiji.

But as we get stuck into all the drama, how many episodes are there of Love Island Australia and when does it finish on ITV2?

There are 29 episodes in total of Love Island Australia 2019.

Love Island Australia season 2 has 29 episodes
Love Island Australia season 2 has 29 episodes. Picture: ITV

If the show continues to air every weekday on ITV2 at 9pm, the final of Love Island Australia will air on Thursday April, 8.

The second season of the series originally premiered on the Nine Network and 9Now on Monday, 7 October 2019.

It was presented by Sophie Monk who shot to fame as part of girl group Bardot on Australia’s 2000 Popstars series.

She went on to sing solo, and became an actress starring in Click, Date Movie, Pool Guys and an episode of Entourage.

The show - which was also narrated by Eoghan McDermott - saw the contestants in the villa for 35 days in total.

Among the first batch of contestants was Vanessa Sierra, Cassie Lansdell, Cynthia Taylu, Matthew Zukowski and Sam Withers.

While the first series was filmed in Majorca, the producers moved it to Fiji in 2019 so they could transport the contestants more easily.

Majella Wiemers, ITV Studios’ head of entertainment, told The Sunday Telegraph at the time: “We still have a crew of casting agents back in Sydney who are selecting contestants while the show’s on air to come into later episodes.

"We can be more reactive and send someone in within 48 hours if we think they’d be good for the villa.”

