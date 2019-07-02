New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell

2 July 2019, 16:21

New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell
New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell. Picture: ITV2 / Getty

The gorgeous brunette certainly has made an impact since arriving in the Love Island villa - but did you know her ex is a famous footballer? We reveal all...

It's fair to say new Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides has made waves since entering the Majorca villa.

From the offset, she made it clear she had the hots for Scouse firefighter, Michael Griffith - whose head has well and truly be turned from Geordie lass Amber Gill *sob*.

But did you know Joanna used to date famous footballer? We reveal all...

View this post on Instagram

Trying out this bad boy pony - @hairrehablondon 🥵

A post shared by JOANNA CHIMONIDES (@joannachimonides) on

The brunette beauty previously dated Leicester City FC star Ben Chilwell.

According to reports, the 22-year-old defender wasn't best pleased with Joanna entering the ITV2 show.

A source told The Sun: “They had stayed good friends until when she told him she was going on Love Island.

“She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time.”

Apparently, Joanna deleted images of her and Chilwell from her Instagram before entering the villa - and she's certainly not mentioned him to the other Islanders.

View this post on Instagram

Last week shooting for my faves @so.monroe 📸👙

A post shared by JOANNA CHIMONIDES (@joannachimonides) on

Before flying over to Majorca, the gorgeous Love Island contestant told ITV2 bosses that her most embarrassing date had been with her ex - presumably Ben.

She revealed: “I don’t really tend to go on many dates but the most embarrassing thing that happened to me was on my first date with my ex.

“When he picked me up I couldn’t open the car door because it opened upwards rather than outwards!”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's leopard print dress from? Get the Love Island host's look here
Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack teases tonight's Love Island as one of the most explosive episodes ever
The cast of the Netflix original have had a major pay increase

Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode
Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling
Arabella has defended her former partner

Love Island's Arabella Chi insists she and Danny have 'deep connection' - despite him cracking on with Jourdan

Trending on Heart

The woman was shocked at the "stretch" in the swimsuit

Woman who complained about swimsuit revealing her private parts finds out she’s wearing it upside down

Fashion

A mum was stunned when a sofa arrived after her daughter used her iPhone

Toddler buys £340 sofa after playing on mum's iPhone

Lifestyle

One mum has come under fire for her lunchboxes

Mum shamed for daughters lunch box that has two cookies in it

News

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef

Jamie Oliver plans fresh start by renewing his vows to wife Jools

Celebrities

Arabella has spilled the beans on Amber and Michael's relationship

Love Island's Arabella Chi: 'Michael was put off by 'immature' Amber'