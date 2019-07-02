New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell

New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell. Picture: ITV2 / Getty

The gorgeous brunette certainly has made an impact since arriving in the Love Island villa - but did you know her ex is a famous footballer? We reveal all...

It's fair to say new Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides has made waves since entering the Majorca villa.

From the offset, she made it clear she had the hots for Scouse firefighter, Michael Griffith - whose head has well and truly be turned from Geordie lass Amber Gill *sob*.

But did you know Joanna used to date famous footballer? We reveal all...

The brunette beauty previously dated Leicester City FC star Ben Chilwell.

According to reports, the 22-year-old defender wasn't best pleased with Joanna entering the ITV2 show.

A source told The Sun: “They had stayed good friends until when she told him she was going on Love Island.

“She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time.”

Apparently, Joanna deleted images of her and Chilwell from her Instagram before entering the villa - and she's certainly not mentioned him to the other Islanders.

Before flying over to Majorca, the gorgeous Love Island contestant told ITV2 bosses that her most embarrassing date had been with her ex - presumably Ben.

She revealed: “I don’t really tend to go on many dates but the most embarrassing thing that happened to me was on my first date with my ex.

“When he picked me up I couldn’t open the car door because it opened upwards rather than outwards!”