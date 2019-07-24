You can now watch every series of Love Island EVER on the ITV Hub

24 July 2019, 13:55

Love Island series 1-4 have dropped on the ITV Hub.
Love Island series 1-4 have dropped on the ITV Hub. Picture: ITV

ITV releases the ENTIRE Love Island box set from series 1-4 on the Hub – and reality fans are going wild

Cancel summer, because the entire Love Island box set has just dropped on the ITV Hub.

Fans have gone into meltdown over the news that every single episode of the sun-kissed reality show can be viewed online, from the sex-packed scenes of series 1 right through to the tense love triangle dramas of series 4.

Much to delight of dating show devotees, the channel revealed: "That's right, we're throwin' it all the way back to series one! 

"Keep the summer fun going and relive all the hottest moments in the villa with all our fave Islanders.

"Look no further, that 9pm void has officially been filled...

"So what are you waiting for? Let the graftin' begin."

Last year's popular show is available for catch-up online.
Last year's popular show is available for catch-up online. Picture: ITV

And it couldn't come at a better time. With just a few days left until this year's explosive finale, it seems producers got the hint avid viewers were going to be lost without Love Island in their lives.

The back catalogue, which dates back to 2015, is sure to keep fans going until winter arrives as they whizz through each season on the ITV Hub.

The box set dates back to 2015 when the first ever series hit our screens, featuring Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth.
The box set dates back to 2015 when the first ever series hit our screens, featuring Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth. Picture: ITV

It starts with the villas very first Islanders including TOWIE's Jon Clark, Ex On The Beach's Max Morley and Charlotte Crosby's current boyfriend Josh Ritchie, who made serious waves on the original show – with one couple even getting engaged in Spain!

Series 2 was arguably the most successful series for love as winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey ended up married with a son, while runners-up Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland tied the knot in 2018.

The third Mallorcan summer of love brought all the drama as Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes kept fans entertained with their on-again, off-again relationship.

And the most recent run, before this summer's epic series, followed the super-sweet love story of Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, who took the crown but later split in April 2019.

Despite the spoilers, the previous seasons have so many twists and turns you won't be able to stop gasping at your screen, plus every episode ever is narrated by the one and only Iain Stirling – could this TV news get any better?

So if you were beginning to fret over what to watch at 9pm every night, the choice is now simple: Love Island, the re-load.

