Love Island’s Zara McDermott hits back after trolls question her weight loss

Zara McDermott shares her weight loss. Picture: Instagram/Zara McDermott

Posting on her health and fitness-themed Instagram account Zara McDermott opens up about her weight loss.

Sharing a selfie with her Instagram fans, Zara McDermott explains how unhealthy she felt after Love Island and hits back at trolls who question her weight loss.

"Every time I post about weight loss I get people attacking me, saying it’s harmful and damaging."

Zara says she wasn't healthy and that motivated her to lose weight. Picture: Instagram/Zara McDermott

Along with snaps of her toned body she shared two older photos saying she describes herself as "a girl who ate ANYTHING and EVERYTHING she wanted. Who rarely exercised."

She adds, "that is not healthy or good for anyone!"

Zara goes on to say, "I never thought I was fat, I was content." But she explains how her lifestyle had an effect on her health.



"Coming out of Love Island, the free meals everywhere and the constant travelling and lack of routine took its toll on my body and I ended up weighing 68kg. Now I weigh 58/59kg (I’m 170cm tall)."

Zara shared this selfie, with two older pictures to show her weight loss. Picture: Instagram/Zara McDermott

She explains her decision to lose weight saying "one day I woke up and I thought, I’m not being healthy! I’m not eating my 5 a day, I’m not monitoring what I’m putting in my body at all!



By working with a personal trainer she started monitoring her calories. "The hardest part for me was moving from the mentality of eating what I wanted my whole life, to starting to monitor it."



On her Instagram she's share recipes for meals and photos of what she's eating.

The Love Island star admits, while at first she restricted her diet to only healthy, high protein foods, "I now still do eat what I want, but in moderation."

Her final advice to her Instagram followers is "don’t over obsess over food (that’s what I did to start with), don’t put too much pressure on yourself to state with, just ease yourself into a more healthy way of living. Don’t eat better to lose weight, eat better to be healthier on the inside and to feel better. Don’t exercise to lose weight, exercise because you want to feel better and stronger."