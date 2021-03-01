Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power opens up on 'hardest time of her life' after brutal Dan Webb split

Jessika Power has opened up about her split with Dan Webb after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Jessika Power has revealed her 'really bad addiction' after the Married at First Sight Australia finale.

**Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Jessika Power was at the centre of a reality TV drama back in 2019, when she embarked on an affair with her Married at First Sight Australia co-star Dan Webb.

With the show only just airing in the UK, Jessika has now opened up about what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Unsurprisingly, her romance didn’t last long on the outside world, and Dan actually broke up with her during a live TV interview.

And Jessika has revealed the only abuse she received after the show led to the star becoming addicted to tranquilliser.

"I was already copping hate from the Australian public,” she told Metro.co.uk.

“I was copping hate from his family, his friends. And then I also had to deal with a breakup, the hurt of a breakup.

"Then when we broke up, I was also getting double hate [from people] saying, 'Sucked in you bitch, you f**king deserve it.' Then the second that we broke up, all these girls came out of the woodwork with, 'Dan did this when you were together, Dan did that'.

"I was at a really low point, I actually got a really bad Xanax addiction. I was drinking a bottle or two of white wine a day on Xanax. It was really bad."

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

She continued: "I’ve been through a lot in my life, a lot of bad things. Honestly that was the hardest time I’ve ever been through, and the one time I couldn't bring myself out of it. It was pretty scary.

"People don't understand that we're people, we're normal people that have emotions and feelings. We're not just puppets for everybody's entertainment after a show ends. These things do hurt the average person. Also at the time I was only 27, I was still really young."

Jess and Dan split on a live TV interview after it was revealed Jess had flirted with their MAFS co-star Nic Jovanovic.

But despite the drama, it looks like the pair are on good terms now, as she confirmed: “We’re good friends.”

