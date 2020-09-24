Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Troy Delmege now?

What happened to Troy after Married at First Sight Australia and where is he now? Here’s what we know…

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season five aired over here in the UK last month.

And it’s fair to say the whole country was hooked, with viewers desperate to find out which couples made it all the way to the end.

Unfortunately, one man who didn’t decide to stay with his partner was Troy Delmege who split with Ashley Irvin before the show ended.

But Troy then went on to get with co-star Carly Bowyer after photos emerged of them kissing.

So, where is Troy now and did he stay with Carly? Here’s what we know…

Where is Married at First Sight’s Troy now?

After the show, Troy and Carly made a go of things, following her split with partner Justin Fischer.

They ended up dating for nine months, before splitting in 2019.

At the time, Troy announced the news on Instagram, telling his followers: “Dear fans, it is with great sadness I want to let you know that Carly and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“I am so so sorry it hasn’t worked out. This is a very painful situation. We’ve had an incredible nine months together and it hurts to walk away.”

By the looks of his social media, Troy is still single and has even been spotted on dating apps, so it seems like he’s still looking for love.

He is also on good terms with his former MAFS co-stars, regularly sharing snaps with ex Ashley as well as Sarah Roza.

A snap of a few of the gang in Melbourne sees them all enjoying a drink at a bar before the pandemic, along with the caption: “Great catching up with the Melbs MAFS club 👌”

