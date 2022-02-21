Mrs Brown's Boys 'returning to TV' for the first time in nine years

21 February 2022, 12:19

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series
Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series. Picture: BBC
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Mrs Brown's Boys is reportedly returning to the BBC for the first time in almost a decade.

In news that will either make or break your Monday morning, Mrs Brown's Boys is apparently returning to TV for a new series.

The divisive BBC show, which stars Brendan O'Carrell as the title character, last aired a full season in 2013.

It's now been reported that the cast will start filming a new series as early as this April.

An insider said: "Everyone is very excited.

"It’s lovely to be working on another series. The cast can’t wait to see Brendan’s scripts."

Another source added to The Sun: "This is something that everyone wants to happen, and we are working out the schedule for 2022/23."

Mrs Brown's Boys first aired in 2011
Mrs Brown's Boys first aired in 2011. Picture: BBC

Brendan confirmed in 2020 that Mrs Brown's Boys will continue on the BBC until at least 2026 in a huge new deal for the show.

He told The Irish Sun: "It’s incredible that the BBC have nailed down such a special slot for Mrs Brown.

"We’ve been doing it for nine years already — which is six more than the Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

"This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it.

"I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it."

