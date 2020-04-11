Peter Kay's Car Share returns to TV during lockdown as comic wants to 'cheer everybody up'

Peter Kay's Car Share is returning for a special one-off episode. Picture: Getty / BBC

The Bolton-born comedian is back with a brand new instalment of John and Kayleigh's journey – and hopes it will lift the UK's spirits.

Peter Kay's Car Share will return for a one-off special during the coronavirus lockdown as the comedian is desperate to "cheer people up" amid the pandemic.

The Bolton-born performer, 46, revealed he had written a brand new episode of the award-winning sitcom with co-stars Sian Gibson and Paul Coleman to give Brits a laugh during self-isolation.

The northerner explained that although he was not able to film scenes for TV due to government restrictions, the team managed to produce an audio story that's available to download right now.

Speaking of his latest radio-style venture, which was released on BBC iPlayer yesterday, he said: "It's a horrific situation right now we're all going through and like so many people I feel compelled to try to do something positive in an attempt to cheer people up in some way."

John and Kayleigh are back for a one-off special. . Picture: BBC

He continued: "Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t'internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share. It all happened very quickly - in fact, it didn't exist a week ago.

"Obviously we weren't able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening.

"I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen from Good Friday 10th April.

"Here’s hoping people enjoying having John & Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now."

Controller of BBC Comedy, Shane Allen, added: "We can’t thank Peter enough for giving up his time and effort to make this extra special treat happen in donating some much needed cheer to everybody for free."

The comedian admitted he wants to "cheer everybody up" amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

Last night, Peter's comedy peer Lenny Henry revealed the Phoenix Night's star will return to TV for the first time in two years for a charity gig.

Performing for BBC extravaganza, The Big Night In, he will feature among other comics and musicians in a three-hour show to boost morale in Britain.

Children in Need and Comic Relief are coming together to put on a cheery show amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which will air on 23rd April at 7pm.

Lenny told The One Show: "Children in Need and Comic Relief are merging for the very first to time to raise money and raise spirits.

"We've got special guests, some famous faces. I can tell you today that Peter Kay is joining us.

"Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow, with lots of musical guests.

"It's going to be a fantastic night. we want to cheer people up in this terrible crisis.

"Even if you can't donate, just watch because it'll cheer you up."