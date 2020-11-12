Phillip Schofield supports calls for Queen to be front of queue for vaccinations

Phillip Schofield spoke about the vaccine on today's This Morning. Picture: PA

Phillip Schofield discussed the issue on today's episode of This Morning.

Phillip Schofield has supported calls for the Queen to be given priority for the potential coronavirus vaccination, following similar calls from royal fans.

The This Morning host was discussing the matter on today's episode of This Morning, and said he wants her to be 'front and foremost' in the queue if and when the vaccine becomes available.

His words come after calls from royal fans for the Queen to be given priority, in the wake of the Pfizer vaccine announcement.

The issue was discussed on today's This Morning. Picture: ITV

As reported by the Mirror, it has been claimed that members of the royal family won't be able to skip the vaccine queue, but there have been a number of calls for them to do so on Twitter.

One person wrote: "What better way to show that the vaccine is safe than by having The Queen and Boris Johnson being amongst the first to be jabbed?"

Another added: "Do hope the ‘powers that be’ will put the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the front of the queue for the vaccine. So deserved for all the years of service."

The Queen would be in the second priority group for the vaccine. Picture: PA

In line with the current plans for vaccine priority, The Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, would be in the second group to receive the jabs.

Care home residents and staff would be the first priority, followed by those over the age of 80.

See below for the full list of vaccine priority groups

1) Older adult residents in care homes and care home workers

2) Health and social care workers and all those 80 years of age and over

3) All those 75 years of age and over

4) All those 70 years of age and over

5) All those 65 years of age and over

6) High-risk adults under 65 years of age

7) Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age

8) All those 60 years of age and over

9) All those 55 years of age and over

10) All those 50 years of age and over

11) Rest of the population (priority to be determined)

